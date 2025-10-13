22 wanted persons arrested across Western Visayas

ILOILO. Police Regional Office in Western Visayas (PRO 6) reports the arrest of 22 wanted persons across the region during its weeklong anti-criminality operations from October 6 to 12, 2025. (Photo courtesy of PRO 6)

THE Police Regional Office in Western Visayas (PRO 6) arrested 22 wanted persons in a series of operations conducted across the region from October 6 to 12, 2025, as part of its intensified campaign against criminality.

Data from the Regional Operations Division (ROD) showed that 12 operations were carried out targeting other wanted persons (OWP), while 11 operations focused on most wanted persons (MWP) across various police units in the region.

Of the 22 individuals arrested, 10 were identified as MWP, and 12 were classified as OWP. Those arrested include individuals ranked first, third, fourth, fifth, seventh, and tenth among the region’s Most Wanted.

Police Brigadier General Josefino Ligan, regional director of the Police Regional Office in Western Visayas (PRO 6), lauded the operating units for their efforts in ensuring peace and security in the region.

“The consistent results of our operations show the relentless efforts of our personnel in maintaining peace and order. Every arrest contributes to a safer community for all residents of Western Visayas,” Ligan said.

The operations were jointly conducted by various city and provincial police stations in Western Visayas.

Ligan said the accomplishment demonstrates the efficiency of law enforcement coordination and the strong resolve of PRO 6 in pursuing fugitives and sustaining the campaign against criminality.

PRO 6 continues to encourage the public to cooperate with authorities by providing information that could lead to the arrest of wanted individuals and help prevent crimes in their communities. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)