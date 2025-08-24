24-year-old student nabbed in P408,000 Lemery drug bust

A 24-YEAR-OLD high-value individual (HVI) was arrested in a buy-bust operation in Barangay Tabunan, Lemery, Iloilo at 9:10 p.m. Saturday, August 23, 2025.

The suspect, identified only as alias Boyboy, single, a Grade 12 student, and a resident of Villa, Arrevalo District, Iloilo City, was apprehended after selling suspected shabu to an undercover police officer.

Confiscated from his possession were three plastic sachets of suspected shabu weighing about 60 grams with an estimated standard drug price (SDP) of P408,000, along with buy-bust money and other non-drug items.

Police Colonel Bayani Razalan, provincial director of the Iloilo Police Provincial Office (Ippo), praised the Lemery Municipal Police Station (MPS) for its relentless anti-drug operations.

“Ang ilegal nga droga isa ka daku nga problema nga nagaguba sa masanag nga bwas damlag sang aton kabataan. Gani, sa mga ginikanan, magbuligay kita sa pagtapna sini antes paman mabiktima ang aton kabataan,” Razalan said.

(Illegal drugs are a huge problem destroying the bright future of our children. So, to parents, let's work together to prevent this before our children become victims.)

The operation was carried out by the Lemery MPS through its Station Drug Enforcement Team (SDET) led by Police Captain John P. Robles, officer-in-charge, with the support of the 2nd Iloilo Provincial Mobile Force Company (IPMFC), Provincial Intelligence Unit, and Provincial Drug Enforcement Unit (PDEU) Team 3 of the Ippo.

Initial investigation showed that Boyboy allegedly sourced his illegal drug supply from Iloilo City and distributed it in Lemery and other towns in the province. He had been under police surveillance for nearly a month prior to his arrest.

Police Brigadier General Josefino Ligan, regional director of the Police Regional Office in Western Visayas (PRO 6), also commended the operating units for their dedication in the anti-illegal drugs campaign.

“This arrest demonstrates our firm commitment to rid Western Visayas of illegal drugs. I urge the public, especially the youth, to stay away from this menace and instead help us build a safer and drug-free community,” Ligan said.

The suspect is under the custody of the Lemery Municipal Police Station and is facing charges for violating Republic Act 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)