25 wanted persons nabbed in Western Visayas

TWENTY-FIVE wanted individuals, including five listed as most wanted at the provincial and municipal levels, were arrested in a 24-hour simultaneous police operation conducted by the Police Regional Office in Western Visayas (PRO 6) from 6 a.m. of October 22 to 6 a.m. of October 23, 2025.

The arrests were made across the region by the different Provincial and City Police Offices under the supervision of Police Brigadier General Josefino Ligan, regional director of PRO 6.

The suspects face various criminal charges, including murder, homicide, physical injury, and violations of special laws.

Ligan commended the operating units for their coordination and diligence that resulted in the success of the operation.

“The swift apprehension of these wanted persons demonstrates our unwavering resolve to uphold the rule of law. This accomplishment sends a strong message that those who evade justice will eventually be held accountable,” Ligan said.

He added that PRO 6 remains steadfast in pursuing fugitives and ensuring a safe and crime-free Western Visayas through continuous manhunt and law enforcement operations.

The suspects are now in police custody and will be turned over to the concerned courts for proper disposition. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)