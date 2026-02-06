250 wanted persons arrested in monthlong manhunt across Western Visayas

THE Police Regional Office in Western Visayas (PRO 6) arrested 250 wanted persons, including all Top 10 Most Wanted Persons (MWP) in the region, during a series of regionwide manhunt operations.

The operations were conducted from January 1 to 31, 2026, under the leadership of Police Brigadier General Josefino Ligan, regional director of PRO 6.

Police said the arrests stemmed from 247 law enforcement operations carried out simultaneously by police units across Western Visayas as part of the intensified anti-criminality campaign of PRO 6.

Of the total number of individuals apprehended, 81 were classified as MWP, while 169 were listed as Other Wanted Persons (OWP).

Ligan credited the accomplishment to the sustained efforts of police units and the cooperation of local communities that provided timely and reliable information leading to the arrest of fugitives.

“These accomplishments underscore the dedication and perseverance of our personnel in ensuring that fugitives are brought before the bar of justice. Let this serve as a clear reminder that PRO 6 will not relent in its efforts to make Western Visayas safer and more secure for everyone,” Ligan said.

The Iloilo Police Provincial Office (Ippo) recorded the highest number of arrests during the monthlong operations, with 128 wanted persons apprehended in various municipalities across Iloilo province.

Police said the figure highlighted the aggressive and sustained efforts of provincial police units in tracking down fugitives with standing warrants of arrest.

Following Ippo were the Capiz Police Provincial Office (CPPO) and the Antique Police Provincial Office (Antppo), which each recorded 30 arrests.

The Iloilo City Police Office (Icpo) ranked next with 25 wanted persons arrested in separate operations within Iloilo City.

Other police provincial offices and city units across the region also contributed to the campaign, registering notable numbers of arrests that collectively led to the neutralization of all top 10 MWP in Western Visayas within the reporting period.

Ligan said community cooperation played a critical role in the success of the manhunt operations, noting that information provided by residents helped police locate and arrest suspects who had long evaded authorities.

He expressed appreciation to the public for their continued support, emphasizing that public vigilance and collaboration with law enforcement agencies remain essential in maintaining peace and order in the region.

Police authorities said all arrested individuals were properly documented and were turned over to the appropriate courts for legal disposition in accordance with existing laws and procedures.

PRO 6 said the successful conclusion of the January operations reinforces its commitment to sustained law enforcement actions aimed at reducing criminality and ensuring public safety across Western Visayas.

The police leadership reiterated that similar operations will continue in the coming months as part of the directive to intensify the implementation of warrants of arrest and deny fugitives safe haven in the region.

Authorities assured the public that all police actions are conducted in coordination with the courts and in strict adherence to the rule of law.

The monthlong campaign forms part of the broader operational thrust of PRO 6 to strengthen law enforcement visibility, enhance police-community relations and ensure the prompt arrest of individuals facing criminal charges.

Police said the apprehension of wanted persons sends a strong message that law enforcement agencies in Western Visayas remain relentless in pursuing justice and upholding public safety.

All arrested suspects remain under the custody of the respective courts pending further legal proceedings. (Leo Solinap)