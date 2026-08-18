2,500 affected by Iloilo City floods; mayor says waters starting to subside

AT LEAST 789 families, or 2,529 individuals, have been affected by flooding in Iloilo City, with 13 evacuation centers currently being used as the city government continues relief and response operations following continuous heavy rainfall enhanced by the southwest monsoon.

Iloilo City Mayor Raisa Treñas, in her latest statement, said floodwaters have started to subside in some areas while authorities continue to monitor conditions across the city. “Padayon kita sa pag-monitor sang sitwasyon sa aton Siyudad kag amat-amat na nga naga-subside ang tubig baha sa pila ka mga lugar,” Treñas said.

(We are monitoring the situation in our city, and the floodwaters are slowly subsiding in some areas.)

She said, "Based on our latest monitoring, 789 families, or 2,529 individuals, have been affected, with 13 evacuation centers currently being utilized."

Based on the mayor's latest figures, 462 families, or 1,459 individuals, are staying inside evacuation centers, while 333 families, or 1,081 individuals, remain displaced outside evacuation centers.

The latest figures provided by Treñas update an earlier situational report from the Iloilo City Emergency Operations Center, which showed that widespread flooding followed continuous heavy rainfall that began around 8:10 p.m. The report said local sensors recorded extremely high hourly rainfall rates, triggering violet, or extremely torrential, rain and severe advisory alerts at several monitoring stations. Rainfall averaged 70 millimeters per hour and reached between 160 and 165 millimeters over six hours.

As of 2 a.m. on August 18, the Emergency Operations Center had recorded 56 flooded barangays across Iloilo City due to the effects of the southwest monsoon.

Flooding was reported across the districts of Jaro, Mandurriao, La Paz, Lapuz, City Proper, Molo, and Arevalo, with varying floodwater levels in affected communities.

Among the higher flood levels recorded were in Barangay Sambag in Jaro, where water reached between 36 and 50 inches, while Barangay Calubihan recorded between 19 and 37 inches. Our Lady of Lourdes recorded floodwater of up to 45 inches.

In Mandurriao, Barangay Taft North recorded floodwater reaching 45 inches in Zone 1, while other portions had water between 10 and 13 inches. Barangay Bakhaw reported floodwater ranging from five to 17 inches in several areas.

Barangay Sta. Rosa in Mandurriao recorded floodwater between 30 and 37 inches, while waist-level flooding was reported in Sitio Dike 1 Creek in Barangay Bolilao.

The earlier Emergency Operations Center report, dated August 18 at 6 a.m., initially recorded 479 families involving 1,570 individuals affected by flooding as of 3 a.m. It said 221 families were evacuated.

Treñas' subsequent statement placed the number of affected residents significantly higher at 789 families, or 2,529 individuals, as monitoring and reporting from affected communities continued.

The mayor said the city immediately activated its Community Kitchen and started distributing food and non-food assistance to residents affected by the flooding.

“Insigida gin-activate naton ang aton Community Kitchen kag nagsugod na ang distribution sang food kag non-food items para sa aton mga kasimanwa nga apektado sang baha,” Treñas said.

(We immediately activated our Community Kitchen and started the distribution of food and non-food items for our fellow citizens affected by the floods.)

The Emergency Operations Center report also confirmed that the city's food and non-food cluster, led by the City Social Welfare and Development Office, distributed food and non-food items and established a community kitchen.

Treñas said the city government continues to coordinate with barangays and concerned offices to immediately provide assistance.

“Padayon ang coordination sa aton mga barangay kag concerned offices para sa gilayon nga paghatag sang assistance,” she said.

(Coordination with our barangays and concerned offices continues for the immediate provision of assistance.)

The city government's response included round-the-clock monitoring of incidents, weather forecasts, early warning devices, and closed-circuit television cameras. Authorities also disseminated advisories and updates to barangays, response clusters, and the public.

Rescue operations were conducted in several flooded communities. Teams responded in Barangays Calubihan, Dungon B, Taytay Zone 2, Alta Tierra in Balabago, and Sambag in Jaro. Other responders conducted operations in Desamparados, Sta. Rosa, Bito-on, and other affected areas.

The City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office's Urban Search and Rescue personnel also assisted a senior citizen and a pregnant resident in Barangay Calubihan, while the Philippine Red Cross assisted a bedridden elderly resident in Bito-on and two adults and a child in Barangay Balabago.

The city's Logistics Cluster facilitated the hauling of non-food items to evacuation centers and prepared trucks and emergency vehicles to transport affected residents. Coordination was also made with the Maritime Police Station (Marpsta) for the deployment of a truck to Alta Tierra.

Treñas said monitoring, coordination, and response operations would continue to ensure affected residents receive necessary assistance.

“Padayon ang aton pag-monitor, pag-coordinate kag pag-responde para masiguro nga mahatagan naton sang kinahanglanon nga bulig ang aton mga Ilonggo,” Treñas said.

(We continue to monitor, coordinate, and respond to ensure that we provide the necessary assistance to our Ilonggos.)

She also appealed to residents to remain cautious and follow advisories from the Iloilo City Government, barangays, and emergency responders, particularly when evacuation becomes necessary.

“Sa aton mga kasimanwa, palihog maghalong kag magsunod sa mga abiso sang City Government, barangay, kag responders. Kun kinahanglan mag-evacuate, indi na maghulat nga maglala pa ang sitwasyon,” Treñas said.

(To our fellow citizens, please be careful and follow the advice of the City Government, barangay, and responders. If you need to evacuate, don't wait for the situation to get worse.)

Treñas stressed that protecting residents remains the priority as the city continues its response to the flooding.

No classes were held on Tuesday, August 18, 2026, in both private and public schools, from kindergarten to college, in Iloilo City.

“Our priority is the safety of every Ilonggo. Padayon kita sa pagbuligay kag pag-atipanay. Maghalong kita tanan,” Treñas said.

(Let's continue to help and care for each other. Let's all be careful.) (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)