269 Icpo personnel test negative in surprise drug test

A TOTAL of 269 personnel of the Iloilo City Police Office (Icpo) tested negative for illegal drugs during a random surprise test on March 3, 2026, at the Icpo headquarters inside Camp Achilles D. Plagata, General Luna Street, Iloilo City.

Col. Wilbert Parilla, officer-in-charge of the Icpo, said the result demonstrates the organization’s commitment to discipline and integrity.

“This result reflects the commitment of the Iloilo City Police Office to maintain a disciplined, professional, and drug-free police force. Through our strengthened internal cleansing program, we ensure that our personnel remain worthy of the trust and confidence of the public while continuing to lead by example in the fight against illegal drugs,” Parilla said.

The Iloilo City Forensic Unit (ICFU) confirmed that personnel from different stations and operational units tested negative.

Police officials said the activity followed Parilla’s directive to ensure Icpo personnel remain drug-free and uphold public trust.

The testing is part of the Philippine National Police (PNP) internal cleansing program and its campaign against illegal drugs within the organization.

The initiative aims to preserve discipline and professionalism while reinforcing the message that the fight against drugs applies to everyone, including the police.

Officials said maintaining a drug-free force is essential to public confidence and ensures personnel are fit for duty.

The Icpo, a unit under the Police Regional Office (PRO) 6, continues to implement programs promoting transparency and accountability.

Regular and surprise drug testing will remain part of the internal monitoring system to ensure compliance with PNP policies.

The Icpo reiterated its commitment to enforcing the law while ensuring its ranks adhere to the same standards expected of the public.

Police leadership said the surprise test supports the mandate to serve and protect the community.

The Icpo Public Information Office released the results through Maj. Shella Mae A. Sangrines, who confirmed all personnel were cleared.

PRO 6 continues to support initiatives that strengthen internal discipline and reinforce the integrity of police personnel across the region. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)