299 wanted persons nabbed in January-March manhunt

THE Iloilo Police Provincial Office (Ippo) successfully captured 299 wanted persons in their manhunt operations from January 1 to March 24, 2024, with 54 being classified as most wanted criminals.

Out of 299 wanted persons, 296 are Ippo-led operations, leaving 243 as other wanted persons, 54 most wanted, and two voluntarily surrendered.

Iloilo Provincial Director Police Colonel Ronaldo Palomo expressed his gratitude for the invaluable support of the local community.

He highlighted the importance of citizen cooperation in achieving positive results.

"Tracking down and apprehending fugitives is never an easy task but because of your tips, we were able to locate and apprehend more wanted persons," Polomo said.

He reiterated Ippo's commitment to upholding the rule of law and ensuring justice.

He said the manhunt operations will continue until all the remaining wanted individuals are apprehended.

"We will not stop until the remaining wanted persons are put behind bars and justice is served," Polomo said.

Ippo's commitment to justice is evident in apprehending wanted individuals, aiming to hold them accountable and prevent further criminal activity Polomo said.

The success of the manhunt operations can be attributed in part to the deployment of specialized tracker teams.

These teams are tasked with conducting surveillance and collaborating with other law enforcement agencies to locate and apprehend individuals with outstanding warrants of arrest. (Leo Solinap)