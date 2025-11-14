2nd most wanted in Iloilo province arrested in Cabatuan

THE Police Regional Office in Western Visayas (PRO 6) arrested Iloilo province’s second most wanted person for murder during the service of a warrant of arrest in Barangay Gines Patag, Cabatuan, Iloilo around 2:50 p.m. November 13, 2025.

The suspect, identified as alias Rex, 50, married, and a resident of Cabatuan, Iloilo, was arrested by personnel of the 603rd Company of the Regional Mobile Force Battalion in Western Visayas (RMFB 6), which led the operation.

Police Brigadier General Josefino Ligan, regional director of the Police Regional Office in Western Visayas (PRO 6), praised the operating units for the successful arrest.

"This accomplishment reflects our firm belief that justice must prevail and that every individual in our communities deserves peace and security," Ligan said.

PRO 6 has pledged to pursue lawless elements and ensure the safety and protection of every family entrusted to their care, Ligan said.

They were assisted by the RMFB 6 Battalion Headquarters, Cabatuan Municipal Police Station, Regional Intelligence Unit in Western Visayas, and the Provincial Intelligence Unit of the Iloilo Police Provincial Office.

The warrant for murder under Article 248 of the Revised Penal Code was issued on November 12, 2025, by the 6th Judicial Region, Branch 76, in Janiuay, Iloilo, with no bail recommended.

The arrested individual is now detained at the Cabatuan MPS for proper disposition of his case. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)