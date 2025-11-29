2nd most wanted person in Aklan arrested in Ibajay

POLICE Regional Office in Western Visayas (PRO 6), through the Ibajay Municipal Police Station (MPS) of the Aklan Police Provincial Office (Akppo), arrested the province’s second most wanted person (MWP) for robbery in Sitio Ilawod, Barangay Poblacion, Ibajay, Aklan at 7:38 a.m. on November 28, 2025.

The suspect, identified only as alias Ken, 21, single, and a resident of Makato, Aklan, was wanted for robbery under Article 294, Paragraph 5 of the Revised Penal Code, with bail set at P100,000.

According to the police, the operation was carried out by Ibajay MPS with support from the Aklan PPO Trackers Team, Provincial Intelligence Team Aklan, Aklan Provincial Intelligence Unit and the Regional Intelligence Unit in Western Visayas.

Ken is under the custody of Ibajay MPS for documentation and disposition. The arrest forms part of the intensified campaign of PRO 6 to track down wanted individuals in Aklan and maintain peace and order in the communities.

Police Brigadier General Josefino Ligan, regional director of Police Regional Office in Western Visayas (PRO 6), said the arrest highlights the continued efforts of police units in bringing wanted persons to justice.

“The arrest of high-priority fugitives reflects the dedication and vigilance of our police personnel. PRO 6 remains committed to delivering justice and ensuring that those who break the law are held accountable. We call on the public to continue supporting our efforts by reporting criminal activities in their communities,” Ligan said. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)