3 arrested, over P200,000 'shabu' seized in Negros Occidental

THREE individuals arrested while over P200,000 worth of suspected shabu were seized during an anti-illegal operation conducted by the Pontevedra Municipal Police Station (MPS) Drug Enforcement Team and the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency - Western Visayas Special Enforcement Team in Pontevedra, Negros Occidental on August 23, 2024.

Authorities confiscated approximately 30 grams of suspected shabu, along with drug paraphernalia and other items used in drug trafficking.

The arrested individuals, identified as alias Bongbong, alias JR, and alias Jekjek, will face charges of violating the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

In a separate operation conducted by the Bacolod City Police Office (BCPO), Drug Enforcement Unit on August 25, a 30-year-old man, alias Toto, was arrested in Barangay 16, Bacolod City.

Approximately 30 grams of suspected shabu, with a standard drug value of P204,000, were seized from the suspect.

Police Brigadier General Jack Wanky, regional director of the PRO-Western Visayas, commended the efforts of the police operatives involved in both operations.

"Your efforts demonstrate your dedication to eliminating the threat of illegal drugs in every community. Maintain the intensity of our campaign until all illegal drug peddlers are apprehended," Wanky said.

The arrested individuals in both operations are currently under police custody. (SunStar Philippines)