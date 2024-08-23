3 arrested, P1 million 'shabu' seized in Janiuay drug bust

A JOINT operation by the Provincial Drug Enforcement Unit (PDEU) and the Janiuay Municipal Police Station (MPS) resulted in the arrest of three individuals and the seizure of P1 million worth of suspected shabu in Janiuay, Iloilo on Thursday, August 22, 2024.

The suspects, identified as alias Batok, alias Artem, and alias Grasya, were apprehended during a buy-bust operation conducted in Barangay Damires, Janiuay, Iloilo.

Authorities recovered approximately 150 grams of suspected shabu with a standard drug price of P1,020,000 from the suspects.

Alias Batok, a 43-year-old resident of Barangay Don Lutero East, Janiuay, Iloilo, was tagged as a high-value individual (HVI) involved in illegal drug activities in the area.

Police Colonel Bayani M. Razalan, provincial director of the Iloilo Police Provincial Office (Ippo), praised the operating team for their successful operation and acknowledged the crucial role played by the community in providing information that led to the arrest of the suspects.

"A big thank you to our courageous operating team members and engaged Ilonggo community. I sincerely appreciate your bravery and commitment to a drug-free community. Your courage in standing up against illegal activities is truly commendable," Razalan said.

Police Brigadier General Jack Wanky, regional director of the Police Regional Office (PRO)-Western Visayas, commended the operatives for their successful operation against illegal drugs.

"We recognized the support extended by the community to the police, which resulted in the arrest of hundreds of illegal drug peddlers. With this result, rest assured that our ties with the different government agencies and the community continues," Wanky said.

The individuals arrested are currently in police custody and are set to face charges for violating Republic Act 9165, also known as the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)