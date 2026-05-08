3 arrested, P408,000 in shabu seized in La Paz

OPERATIVES from Iloilo City Police Station (ICPS) 2 arrested three individuals and confiscated around 60 grams of shabu worth P408,000 during a buy-bust in Zone 1, Barangay Baldoza, La Paz District, Iloilo City, at 12:55 a.m. on May 7, 2026.

Police Brigadier General Josefino Ligan, regional director of Police Regional Office 6 (PRO 6), warned the public about the dangers of illegal drugs and encouraged residents to support authorities in the campaign against prohibited substances.

“Illegal drugs destroy lives, break families, and ruin the future of those involved. We urge everyone to avoid any involvement in illegal drug activities and instead become partners of the police in building safe and peaceful communities,” Ligan said.

Police identified the arrested suspects as alias Dar, 44, a high-value individual (HVI) and the operation's main target; alias Nimrod, 41; and alias Ken, 32.

Both Nimrod and Ken are tagged as street-level individuals (SLIs). All three suspects reside in La Paz District.

An investigation conducted by ICPS 2 revealed that Dar and Nimrod are brothers, while Ken was identified as an alleged buyer.

Authorities noted that Ken has a pending drug-related case and was out on bail at the time of his arrest.

The suspects allegedly operated within La Paz District, prompting a three-week surveillance period prior to the operation.

During the arrest, police recovered nine heat-sealed transparent plastic sachets of shabu and the marked buy-bust money.

The seized drugs weighed approximately 60 grams with a Standard Drug Price (SDP) of P408,000.

The suspects are currently detained at the ICPS 2 custodial facility. They face charges for violating Republic Act 9165, the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002, specifically Section 5 (sale), Section 11 (possession), and Section 26 (conspiracy).

Under RA 9165, these offenses carry a penalty of life imprisonment and fines ranging from P500,000 to P10 million.

The operation is part of PRO 6’s intensified campaign to curb illegal drug activities in Iloilo City and the wider region. Authorities reiterated that community cooperation remains vital to maintaining peace and order. (Leo Solinap)