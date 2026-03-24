3 charged in La Paz stabbing

THE Iloilo City Police Office (Icpo) filed three counts of murder against three suspects involved in a stabbing incident that left four people dead and two others wounded.

The incident happened at 10:05 p.m. on March 21, 2026, in Barangay San Isidro, La Paz District, Iloilo City.

Police Colonel Wilbert Parilla, officer-in-charge of the Iloilo City Police Office (Icpo), said the charges were filed on the afternoon of March 24, 2026, before the Iloilo City Prosecutor’s Office against alias GM, 39, and alias Nonoy, 43, both under hospital arrest, as well as alias Alex, 43, who remains at large.

All three suspects are residents of Barangay San Isidro, La Paz District, Iloilo City.

“Justice will be served for the victims of this tragic incident. We assure the public that the Iloilo City Police Office remains on top of the situation. Our security measures are being strengthened as we continue to serve and protect the people of Iloilo City. Our campaign against all forms of illegal activities remains focused and intensified,” Parilla said.

Reports from Iloilo City Police Station (ICPS) 2 showed that the stabbing incident stemmed from a heated dispute between members of two families residing in the same barangay.

The confrontation escalated into a violent clash involving bladed weapons, resulting in multiple stab wounds among those involved.

The injured victims were brought to separate hospitals, where four individuals were declared dead on arrival by attending physicians.

The fatalities were identified as Johnny P. Jr., 40; Johnny P. Sr., 68; Joeven P., 46; and Tyron M., 33, who belonged to the opposing family.

Two of the suspects, identified GM and Nonoy, sustained injuries during the incident and are currently undergoing medical treatment while under police custody.

The third suspect, Alex, remains at large, prompting authorities to launch follow-up operations for his immediate arrest.

The Icpo said efforts are ongoing to ensure the swift arrest of the remaining suspect and to implement measures aimed at preventing similar violent incidents in the future.

Authorities reiterated their commitment to maintaining peace and order in Iloilo City, stressing that intensified police operations will continue in response to violent crimes and other illegal activities. (Leo Solinap)