3 CTG remnants killed, firearms seized in Negros encounter

THREE remnants of the Communist Terrorist Group (CTG) died while government troops recovered several high-powered firearms after a brief firefight in Sitio Santol, Barangay Tampalon, Kabankalan City, Negros Occidental at 4 a.m. Saturday, March 21, 2026.

Major General Michael Samson, commander of the 3 Infantry Division (3ID), said the encounter involved troops of the 47 Infantry Battalion (47IB) under the 302 Infantry Brigade (302Bde). The units conducted security operations following reports of armed CTG presence.

“This operation is part of the government’s sustained anti-insurgency campaign to eradicate the remaining communist-terrorist elements in the Negros Island Region. We giving them no chance to resurge and endanger our communities,” Major General Samson said.

The troops encountered remnants of the dismantled South West Front and the Regional Strike Force under Komiteng Rehiyon-Negros.

The clash lasted two minutes and resulted in the deaths of three CTG members.

Soldiers recovered one R4 rifle, two M16 rifles, two M203 grenade launchers, one hand grenade, and various documents at the scene.

No casualties occurred among government forces.

Military authorities identified the fatalities as Milky “Gorting” Sampini, Ritchie “Makoy” Verano, and Joedil “Junjun” Balsimo.

The group was linked to violent incidents in Negros Island, including killings and arson. These incidents included the deaths of Leonora N. Anguit, 74, and Renante Vedarte y Guadalupe, 39, both residents of Barangay Tapi, Kabankalan City.

The 3ID said the neutralization of the three CTG remnants brought justice to victims and families. The division commended the troops of the 47IB and cited community cooperation for providing information that led to the encounter.

Samson said collaboration between the military and civilians remains vital in addressing insurgency threats.

“We call on the remaining members of the CTG to abandon the armed struggle and return to mainstream society to avoid suffering the same misfortune as their comrades. Lay down your arms, come down, and embrace peace. The National Government, through the Enhanced Comprehensive Local Integration Program (E-Clip) and Amnesty Program, is ready to help you start anew,” Samson said.

The Philippine Army continues security operations in Negros Island Region to dismantle insurgent groups and prevent resurgence. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)