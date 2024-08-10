3-day military operation in Iloilo results in multiple NPA fatalities

THE Philippine Army's 3rd Infantry (Spearhead) Division successfully defeated the Communist Terrorist Group (CTG) in a series of clashes, resulting in the deaths of five New People’s Army (NPA) rebels and the seizure of high-powered firearms on August 8, 2024.

The clashes occurred on August 5, 7, and 8, 2024, involving troops from the 12th Infantry (Lick 'Em) Battalion and other units.

According to the military, the first encounter transpired in Barangay Aglonok, Calinog, Iloilo on August 5, resulting in the death of a political officer Benjamin Cortel, alias Mamang/Amor, and the capture of five high-powered firearms.

Two days later in Barangay Cabatangan, Lambunao, Iloilo, another clash led to the death of a former squad leader Jose Jerry Tacaisan also known as Miller/Bronze, and the seizure of one high-powered firearm.

The most recent encounter was in Barangay Aglonok, Calinog, Iloilo on August 8 involved multiple firefights.

The 12IB troops clashed with seven NPAs in a barangay. After a ten-minute firefight, the NPA withdrew. A second armed skirmish lasted five minutes between the 82nd Infantry (Bantay Laya) Battalion blocking force and the absconding NPAs. The third encounter occurred at 3:49 p.m. and lasted for five minutes.

Five NPA rebels were killed, and Grenade launchers, magazines, ammunition, anti-personnel mine, HDD, transistor radio, subversive documents, and personal belongings were captured.

Major General Marion R. Sison, commander of the 3ID, commended the troops for their relentless pursuit of the NPA.

"These decisive combat operations will continue until we dismantle the last remaining guerilla front of the CTG in Panay. Dismantling Central Front is part of our effort to create a zone of Stable Internal Peace and Security (SIPS) for all Panaynons. We are committed to achieving this goal, fulfilling their strong desire for a peaceful and prosperous Panay Island. With their support and cooperation, establishing a SIPS state in this part of the region is within our reach," Sison said.

The AFP said it remains committed to creating a "zone of stable internal peace and security" in Panay and ensuring the safety and well-being of the people. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)