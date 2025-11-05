3 dead as 'Tino' lashes Western Visayas with floods, strong winds

A TOTAL of 152,514 families, or 489,109 people, were affected by Typhoon Tino in Western Visayas, which prompted mass evacuations, flooding, and infrastructure damage, the Regional Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council in Western Visayas (RDRRMC 6) reported Wednesday, November 5, 2025.

In its Situational Report No. 6, it said that as of 11 a.m. on November 5, Tino slightly intensified as it moved away from northern Palawan after weakening over the Iloilo Strait on November 4.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) placed Caluya Islands under Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal (TCWS) No. 1, while previous bulletins had raised TCWS No. 2 and 3 in parts of Iloilo, Capiz, Antique, Aklan, and Guimaras.

Casualties and incidents

Three people were confirmed dead due to incidents linked to the cyclone. In Barangay Salvacion, Anini-y, Antique, a 50-year-old man drowned after being swept away by strong river currents while pushing a bamboo raft. Another fatality in Pontevedra, Capiz, was hit by a falling tree, while a 55-year-old woman from Barangay Paloc Sool, Dumangas, Iloilo, drowned during heavy flooding.

These reports were validated by the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG), Philippine Coast Guard (PCG), and the Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Offices (MDRRMO).

A total of 36 areas in Antique and Capiz experienced flooding, while three rain-induced landslides and three incidents of fallen trees were also reported in Antique. No missing or injured persons were recorded.

Mass displacement and evacuations

The storm displaced families in 1,984 barangays across the five provinces of Western Visayas. Of the total affected population, 76,773 families or 246,535 persons were served inside 3,066 evacuation centers, while 37,300 families or 117,232 individuals were assisted outside evacuation centers.

Capiz recorded the highest number of affected residents, with 57,797 families or 175,085 individuals, followed by Iloilo with 39,928 families (135,701 individuals), Antique with 27,768 families (88,674 individuals), Aklan with 23,454 families (78,058 individuals), and Guimaras with 3,567 families (11,591 individuals).

Preemptive evacuation efforts reached 43,373 families or 136,111 persons across the region, mostly in Capiz, which evacuated 31,053 families (95,329 persons), followed by Iloilo (4,832 families or 16,561 persons), Antique (4,062 families or 13,043 persons), Aklan (3,138 families or 10,232 persons), and Guimaras (288 families or 946 persons).

Infrastructure and power

At least nine road sections and two bridges were rendered impassable at the height of the storm, mostly in Antique province. The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH), Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP), and local government units coordinated clearing operations to restore access.

Six road sections and two bridges remained not passable as of the latest update, while three roads were cleared and reopened. A total of 34 cities and municipalities experienced power interruptions, with 25 areas still without electricity. Antique reported the highest number of affected towns with nine, followed by Iloilo with 13 and Capiz with three.

Seaports, stranded passengers

The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) reported 25 seaports across the region remained non-operational due to storm warnings. These include 15 in Iloilo, three each in Aklan, Guimaras, and Antique, and one in Capiz.

At least 22 passengers, 13 rolling cargoes, and two vessels were stranded, primarily in Iloilo and Antique ports. Authorities maintained sea travel suspensions until conditions improved.

Damaged houses, suspended classes

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) reported 111 damaged houses, including 101 partially and 10 totally destroyed in Aklan, Capiz, Iloilo, and Guimaras. Capiz sustained the highest number of house damages with 55, followed by Iloilo with 38, Guimaras with 14, and Aklan with four.

Classes were suspended in 98 cities and municipalities — 41 in Iloilo, 18 in Antique, 17 in Capiz, 17 in Aklan, and five in Guimaras. Work suspensions were also declared in 62 areas, mostly in Antique (18), Capiz (16), Aklan (17), and Iloilo (11).

Relief assistance, government response

Government agencies and local government units provided P13,482,068.87 worth of assistance to affected families. A total of 22,394 families, or 57.82 percent of those requiring aid, received food packs, relief goods, and other support.

Capiz recorded the highest assistance coverage at 72.40 percent (9,569 families), followed by Antique at 70.59 percent (5,406 families), Iloilo at 48.05 percent (4,717 families), and Aklan at 36.44 percent (2,702 families). Guimaras reported no families assisted as of the report date.

In a joint statement, the Office of Civil Defense in Western Visayas, headed by Director Raul E. Fernandez, and Lawyer Melissa P. Banias, noted that coordination with the DSWD, DILG, PCG, and local DRRM offices continued to ensure relief distribution and post-disaster assessment.

Provincial situations

Capiz sustained the heaviest flooding, with 33 barangays submerged, particularly in Roxas City, Sigma, and Mambusao. Floodwaters reached chest level in some areas, such as Barangay Tiza, Roxas City.

Antique reported landslides in Laua-an and multiple cases of fallen trees in San Jose de Buenavista. Six road sections and two bridges were initially impassable but clearing operations were completed by the morning of November 5.

Iloilo recorded one casualty and several areas submerged, especially in low-lying municipalities such as Dumangas, Pototan, and Passi City. Power interruptions affected 13 municipalities and Iloilo City.

Aklan and Guimaras reported minimal infrastructure damage but experienced widespread power interruptions and the temporary closure of all seaports. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)