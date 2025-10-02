3 drug suspects arrested in Dingle buy-bust; P918,000 shabu seized

POLICE arrested three drug suspects and seized 135 grams of suspected shabu worth about P918,000 in an anti-drug buy-bust operation in Barangay Pandan, Dingle, Iloilo at 3:51 p.m. on October 1, 2025.

The arrested suspects were identified as alias Dondon, 43, jobless, tagged as a high-value individual (HVI) and resident of Pototan, Iloilo; alias Inos, 52, jobless, tagged as a street-level individual (SVI) and resident of Dingle, Iloilo; and alias Arvie, 41, tagged as SVI and resident of San Enrique, Iloilo.

Police recovered one buy-bust item weighing about five grams, two big heat-sealed sachets of shabu, one regular-sized sachet of suspected shabu, and one Bajaj Kawasaki motorcycle.

Police Brigadier General Josefino Ligan, regional director of the Police Regional Office in Western Visayas (PRO 6), commended the operatives for the successful operation.

“The successful seizure of illegal drugs and the arrest of three drug suspects reflect our personal commitment to fighting the drug menace. This operation shows how deeply we care about protecting our communities from the harmful effects of illegal drugs. Rest assured we will continue to push our team to work harder to create a safer and drug-free environment for Western Visayas,” said Ligan.

Police also seized 135 grams of shabu, with a standard drug price (SDP) of P918,000, or approximately P6,800 per gram.

The operation was carried out by the Iloilo Police Provincial Office (Ippo) Provincial Drug Enforcement Unit Team 2 as lead unit, with support from the Provincial Intelligence Unit and the Dingle Municipal Police Station (MPS).

The suspects are now in the custody of Dingle MPS and face charges for violating Sections 5 and 11 of Republic Act (RA) 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

Section 5 (Sale of Dangerous Drugs) and Section 11 (Possession of Dangerous Drugs) carry penalties of life imprisonment and fines ranging from P500,000 to P10,000,000. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)