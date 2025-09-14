3 drug suspects arrested in Pavia buy-bust

THREE drug suspects, including two high-value individuals (HVIs), were arrested in a buy-bust operation conducted by the Station Drug Enforcement Team (SDET) of the Pavia Municipal Police Station (MPS) in Barangay Aganan, Pavia, Iloilo, at 7:41 p.m. on September 13, 2025.

Police identified alias Jojo, 43, single, jobless, and classified as a newly identified HVI, as the main target. His associates were alias Don, 43, a married laborer and HVI with a 2015 arrest for violating Republic Act (RA) 9165, and alias Jeff, 44, married, jobless, and categorized as a street-level individual (SVI).

All suspects are residents of Barangay Aganan.

The operation resulted in the confiscation of about 70 grams of suspected shabu with an estimated standard drug price of P476,000.

Police Colonel Bayani Razalan, provincial director of the Iloilo Police Provincial Office (IPPO), commended the Pavia MPS for the successful operation and thanked residents for their support in the anti-drug campaign.

"I am very grateful to our beloved people for their strong trust and support for our Ilonggo cops, especially in our campaign against illegal drugs. This is a big step for us in eradicating illegal drugs in our beloved province," Razalan said.

Police said the buy-bust stemmed from nearly a week of validation following reports from concerned citizens about the suspects’ illegal drug activities. Investigators confirmed that the suspects sourced their supply from Iloilo City.

The suspects are detained at the Pavia MPS and face charges for violating RA 9165, the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)