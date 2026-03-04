3 drug suspects arrested, P748,000 shabu seized

OPERATIVES of the Iloilo City Police Station (ICPS) 2 arrested three drug personalities, including a high-value individual (HVI), and seized about 110 grams of shabu worth P748,000 during a buy-bust in Sitio Marukpok, Barangay Caingin, La Paz District, Iloilo City, around 8 p.m. on March 3, 2026.

Police Brigadier General Josefino Ligan, regional director of the Police Regional Office in Western Visayas (PRO 6), commended the operatives for the successful anti-illegal drug operation.

“I commend our operating units for the successful seizure of illegal drugs and the arrest of the drug personalities involved. This accomplishment reflects our firm and sustained commitment to intensify the campaign against illegal drugs and to safeguard our communities,” Ligan said.

Police identified the arrested suspects as alias Rolly, 29, classified as an HVI; alias Romer, 44, brother of alias Rolly, classified as a street-value individual (SVI); and alias Bano, 31, also tagged as a SVI.

All three suspects are residents of La Paz District, Iloilo City.

According to the Icpo, the suspects were apprehended after selling shabu to an undercover police officer during the buy-bust conducted by personnel of ICPS 2 in Sitio Marukpok, Barangay Caingin.

Recovered during the operation were seven heat-sealed transparent plastic sachets containing shabu with an estimated standard drug price of P748,000.

Authorities also confiscated the marked buy-bust money used in the transaction and several items of drug paraphernalia believed to have been used in illegal drug activities.

Police said the seized items were properly inventoried and documented at the scene in the presence of required witnesses in accordance with procedures under Republic Act (RA) 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

The arrested suspects are currently detained at the custodial facility of ICPS 2 while the preparation of charges is underway. (Leo Solinap)