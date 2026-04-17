3 drug suspects nabbed; over P3.5M shabu seized

THE Police Regional Office in Western Visayas (PRO 6) arrested two high-value individuals (HVIs) and one street-value individual (SVI) and seized more than 520 grams of shabu worth about P3,536,000 in a series of anti-illegal drug operations conducted on April 14 and April 15, 2026, in Iloilo City and Iloilo province.

Police Brigadier General Josefino Ligan, PRO 6 director, commended the operating units “for their successful and well-coordinated operations that led to the arrest of these drug suspects.”

“This accomplishment reflects our firm and sustained campaign against illegal drugs and other criminal activities. We assure the public that PRO 6 will continue to intensify its efforts to keep Western Visayas safe and secure,” he said.

“Rest assured that we will remain relentless in our campaign, ensuring that no drug personality is beyond the reach of the law. I also urge the public to continue supporting our initiatives by reporting any suspicious activities in your communities,” he added.

In Iloilo City, personnel of the Regional Police Drug Enforcement Unit in Western Visayas (RPDEU 6) conducted two separate operations on April 15, 2026, resulting in the arrest of two high-value drug suspects and the confiscation of about 250 grams of shabu with a total estimated value of P1,700,000.

The first operation was carried out at 4:17 p.m. in Barangay Lanit, Jaro District, Iloilo City, in coordination with the Regional Intelligence Unit in Western Visayas (RIU 6), Philippine National Police Drug Enforcement Group-Special Operations Unit 6, and Iloilo City Police Station (ICPS) 3.

Arrested was alias Bebe, 21, a resident of the said Barangay and tagged as HVI. She is the live-in partner of alias Kyle, a minor and the primary target of the operation, who remains at large.

Recovered from her possession were approximately 180 grams of shabu worth P1,224,000.

The second operation was conducted at 10:05 p.m. in Barangay Calaparan, Arevalo District, Iloilo City, in coordination with RIU 6, Philippine National Police Drug Enforcement Group-Special Operations Unit 6, and ICPS 6.

This led to the arrest of alias Papang or Nonoy, 32, jobless, and a resident of the said Barangay, also identified as HVI.

Authorities recovered about 70 grams of shabu with an estimated value of P476,000. Also seized was one caliber 9mm revolver without pertinent documents loaded with three live rounds of ammunition.

Both suspects are currently under police custody and will face charges for violation of Republic Act (RA) 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

Papang or Nonoy will also face additional charges for violation of RA 10591, or the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act.

In Iloilo province, joint elements of the Iloilo Police Provincial Office (Ippo)-Provincial Drug Enforcement Team 3, Sara Municipal Police Station (MPS), and the Provincial Intelligence Unit conducted a buy-bust at 6:50 p.m. on April 14, 2026, in Barangay Devera, Sara, Iloilo.

The operation resulted in the arrest of two drug personalities identified as alias Jef, 44, a former seafarer and newly tagged as HVI from San Dionisio, Iloilo; and alias Andri, 44, a laborer and a SVI residing in Sara, Iloilo.

Seized during the operation were 270 grams of shabu worth P1,836,000, along with five transparent plastic sachets containing a white crystalline substance believed to be shabu, buy-bust money, and other non-drug items.

Police said the arrest of Jef came after several prior attempts by authorities to apprehend him, indicating sustained monitoring and intelligence efforts by law enforcement units.

Andri is currently under the custody of Sara MPS for proper disposition, while alias “Jef” is under hospital arrest due to hypertension.

The two suspects will be charged for violations of Sections 5 and 11, Article II of Republic Act 9165, which carry the penalty of life imprisonment and fines ranging from P500,000 to P10,000,000.

Police said the operations will continue as part of sustained efforts to curb illegal drugs and ensure public safety across Western Visayas. (Leo Solinap)