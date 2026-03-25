3 drug suspects nabbed, P2.68M shabu seized in Iloilo operations

OPERATIVES of the Police Regional Office in Western Visayas (PRO 6) arrested three drug personalities and seized about 395 grams of shabu with an estimated value of P2,686,000 in separate anti-illegal drug operations conducted in Iloilo Province on March 24, 2026.

The biggest haul was recorded in Barangay Calaboa, Leganes, Iloilo, where operatives conducted a buy-bust operation at about 4:47 p.m. that led to the arrest of alias Rex, 42, a jobless resident and newly identified high-value individual (HVI). Authorities said the suspect was previously convicted for drug-related offenses and had been released on parole, and was allegedly operating in both Leganes and Iloilo City.

The operation was carried out by personnel of the Iloilo Police Provincial Office (Ippo) through its Provincial Drug Enforcement Team (PDET), in coordination with the Municipal Police Station (MPS) of Leganes and the Provincial Intelligence Unit (PIU), following information provided by a minor runner.

Recovered from the suspect were nine heat-sealed plastic sachets containing around 335 grams of suspected shabu valued at P2,278,000, along with buy-bust money and other non-drug evidence.

In a separate operation at about 7:34 p.m. in Sitio Kalubihan, Barangay Aspera, Sara, Iloilo, joint operatives of the Sara MPS and the 2nd Iloilo Provincial Mobile Force Company (IPMFC) arrested two more suspects identified as alias Sam, 26, a laborer and resident of Barangay Apologista, classified as a HVI, and alias Itik, 34, a resident of Barangay Arante, classified as a street-level individual (SLI).

Authorities seized five sachets of suspected shabu weighing about 60 grams with an estimated value of P408,000, along with buy-bust money and other non-drug items.

All arrested suspects are now under police custody and will face charges for violation of Republic Act (RA) 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

Police Brigadier General Josefino Ligan, regional director of Police Regional Office in Western Visayas (PRO 6), commended the operating units and said the operations dealt a major blow to the illegal drug supply ahead of the Holy Week.

“Kudos to our operating units for your unwavering efforts to make Western Visayas a drug-free region. This large amount of drugs is a significant blow to its supply, especially with Holy Week approaching. Kung hindi natin ito nakumpiska, marami pong buhay ang maaaring masira,” Ligan said.

(If we do not confiscate it, many lives could be lost.)

The PRO 6 reiterated its call for public cooperation, urging communities to remain vigilant and support law enforcement efforts in reporting illegal drug activities to sustain the momentum of operations across Iloilo Province and the rest of Western Visayas. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)