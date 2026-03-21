3 drug suspects nabbed, P918,000 shabu seized in Pavia buy-bust

OPERATIVES of the Provincial Drug Enforcement Unit (PDEU) of the Iloilo Police Provincial Office (Ippo) arrested a high-value individual (HVI) and two street-value individuals (SVIs) and seized about 135 grams of shabu worth P918,000 during a buy-bust operation in Barangay Balabag, Pavia, Iloilo at about 9 p.m. on March 20, 2026.

Police Colonel Bayani Razalan, provincial director of the Iloilo Police Provincial Office (Ippo), commended the operating team led by Police Major Dadje B. Delima for the successful operation and lauded the continued support of the community.

“Congratulations gid sa aton mga operatiba sa matalunsay nga operasyon sa pagkadakop sang tatlo na naman ka drug personalities. Ginapasalamatan man naton ang aton mga kasimanwa sa ila hugot nga suporta kag pagsalig sa aton mga Ilonggo Cops. Ini nagapakita lamang nga wala nagauntat ang inyo kapulisan sa pagbantay sang aton probinsya batok sa halit sang ilegal nga droga,” Razalan said.

(Congratulations to our operatives for the smooth operation in the arrest of three more drug personalities. We also thank our fellow citizens for their strong support and trust in our Ilonggo Cops. This only shows that your police do not stop guarding our province against the scourge of illegal drugs.)

The primary target, identified only as alias Denmark, 36, unemployed and a resident of Barangay Balabag, Pavia, Iloilo, was classified as an HVI. His alleged accomplices, alias Justine, 25, unemployed and a resident of the same Barangay, and alias Melvin, 39, unemployed and a resident of Barangay Bolilao, Dumangas, Iloilo, were classified as SVIs.

Authorities said the operation was carried out after nearly three weeks of validation and surveillance following reports from concerned citizens about the suspects’ alleged involvement in illegal drug activities. Investigation showed that the suspects allegedly sourced illegal drugs from Iloilo City and distributed them in Pavia, Iloilo.

Seized during the operation were approximately 135 grams of shabu with an estimated standard drug price of P918,000.

The arrested individuals are currently detained at the Pavia Municipal Police Station (MPS) and are facing charges for violation of Republic Act (RA) 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

The Ippo said the operation forms part of its intensified anti-illegal drug campaign aimed at curbing the proliferation of illegal drugs and ensuring public safety across the province.

Under the leadership of Razalan, the Ippo reiterated its commitment to sustain aggressive operations against illegal drugs while strengthening coordination with the community to maintain peace and order. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)