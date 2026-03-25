3 HIVs nabbed, P1.49M shabu seized in Iloilo City operations

OPERATIVES OF the Iloilo City Police Office (ICPO) arrested three high-value individuals (HVIs) and seized more than 220 grams of shabu with a total standard drug price (SDP) of P1,496,000 in separate buy-bust operations in Barangay Boulevard, Molo; Barangay San Isidro, La Paz; and Barangay Bakhaw, Mandurriao on March 24, 2026.

In Molo, Iloilo City Police Station (ICPS) 4 personnel arrested alias Wil or Panes, 50, jobless and classified as an HVI, during a buy-bust operation at 2:29 p.m. in Zone 2, Barangay Boulevard. Authorities recovered 50 grams of suspected shabu with an SDP of P340,000.

In La Paz, ICPS 2 operatives arrested aliases Tame, 39, and Badoy, 36, at 6:19 p.m. in Zone 5, Barangay San Isidro. Both are listed under the Barangay Anti-Drug Abuse Council. Seized from the suspects were 100 grams of suspected shabu with an SDP of P680,000, buy-bust items, additional sachets under constructive possession, and marked money.

In Mandurriao, joint operatives of the Icpo-City Drug Enforcement Unit (CDEU) arrested alias Dimple, 41, an HVI, at 8:10 p.m. in Zone 1, Barangay Bakhaw. Confiscated from the suspect were 70 grams of suspected shabu with an SDP of P476,000, buy-bust money, and other non-drug items.

Police Brigadier General Josefino Ligan, Police Regional Office (PRO) 6 director, commended the operating units for their sustained anti-illegal drug campaign.

“These successful operations underscore our unwavering commitment to rid our communities of illegal drugs and dismantle networks that continue to threaten public safety. The arrest of these high-value individuals and the seizure of more than one million pesos worth of illegal drugs sends a clear message that PRO 6 remains aggressive and uncompromising in its anti-drug campaign,” Ligan said.

Ligan said the agency will sustain the momentum through intensified intelligence-driven operations and strong collaboration with communities. He urged the public to remain vigilant and report illegal activities.

Authorities said all arrested individuals are under police custody and will face charges for violation of Republic Act (RA) 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

Authorities assured that follow-up operations will identify other individuals connected to the illegal drug trade. Case build-up efforts remain ongoing to ensure successful prosecution.

Police said all seized items will undergo documentation and laboratory examination to support the filing of charges. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)