3 HVIs arrested in Iloilo City drug-bust operations

THREE high-value individuals were arrested in two separate buy-bust operations in Iloilo City on November 12 and 13, 2025, conducted by the Police Regional Office in Western Visayas (PRO 6) and local police units.

The first arrest occurred at 10:27 p.m. on November 12, 2025, when the Regional Police Drug Enforcement Unit (RPDEU) in Western Visayas, with Iloilo City Police Station 2, nabbed a high-value individual (HVI) identified as alias Kit or Kaloy, 19, male, single, jobless, and a resident of Barangay Baldoza, La Paz District, Iloilo City.

The operation took place along Jereos Street, La Paz Plaza District, Iloilo City. Police recovered 11 plastic sachets and one plastic bag containing shabu weighing about 155 grams, buy-bust money, and other non-drug items.

At 2:50 a.m. on November 13, RPDEU in Western Visayas and personnel of ICPS 7 arrested two more HVIs—alias Alog, 44, male, married, of Barangay Nabitasan, La Paz District, Iloilo City, and alias Bukol, 33, male, married, of Barangay Infante, Molo District, Iloilo City.

The buy-bust operation was conducted in Barangay Tanza Bay-bay, City Proper District, Iloilo City.

Seized from the suspects were 11 heat-sealed plastic sachets and three knot-tied plastic bags containing shabu weighing about 200 grams, along with buy-bust money and additional non-drug items.

All suspects are under police custody and will be charged for violating Republic Act 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

Police Brigadier General Josefino Ligan, regional director of PRO 6, said the operations are part of the regional office’s ongoing efforts to address illegal drugs.

“We will continue to intensify our operations and strengthen our coordination with local units to bring those involved in illegal drug activities to justice,” Ligan said. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)