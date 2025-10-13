3 Ilonggo generals honored for exemplary service

THREE Ilonggo generals of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) were honored by the Iloilo Provincial Government for their distinguished military service that has brought pride and honor to the Province of Iloilo.

Lieutenant General Antonio Gustilo Nafarrete, commanding general of the Philippine Army; Lieutenant General Luis Rex Deza Bergante, commander of the AFP Eastern Mindanao Command; and Lieutenant General Jimmy Decalit Larida, Vice Chief of Staff of the AFP, received plaques of recognition and resolutions of commendation during the provincial government’s flag-raising ceremony held at the Iloilo Provincial Capitol on Monday morning.

The recognition was led by Governor Arthur Defensor Jr., Vice Governor Nathalie Ann Debuque, Provincial Administrator Raul Banias, and members of the Sangguniang Panlalawigan, including Board Members Rolando Distura, Rica Jane Garin, Jo Ann Germinanda, and June Mondejar.

Defensor lauded the three generals for their dedication to public service, saying their achievements exemplify the courage and excellence of the Ilonggo people.

"This celebration of Ilonggo excellence in national defense stands as a testament to the province’s enduring contribution to the country’s peace and security." the Iloilo Provincial Capitol statement said.

The ceremony was also attended by Major General Michael Samson, commander of the 3rd Infantry (Spearhead) Division (3ID); Brigadier General Nhel Richard Patricio, commander of the 301st Infantry (Bayanihan) Brigade (301Bde); Police Brigadier General Josefino Ligan, regional director of the Police Regional Office in Western Visayas (PRO 6); Police Colonel Bayani Razalan, director of the Iloilo Police Provincial Office (Ippo); and Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) Provincial Director Carmelo Orbista.

The provincial government honored the three generals for their leadership and significant contributions to national defense and internal security.

Nafarrete, the 67th Commanding General of the Philippine Army, hails from Calinog, Iloilo, and resides in La Paz District, Iloilo City. Born on February 22, 1969, he completed his elementary education at Calinog Elementary School and finished secondary education at West Visayas State University, La Paz Campus. He is a graduate of the Philippine Military Academy (PMA) “Bigkis-Lahi” Class of 1990.

Before assuming leadership of the Philippine Army on July 31, 2025, Nafarrete served as commander of the Western Mindanao Command and the 6th Infantry (Kampilan) Division (6ID). He now exercises full command and control over all Army units and personnel, ensuring discipline, readiness, and morale across the service.

Bergante, commander of the AFP Eastern Mindanao Command, is from Jaro District, Iloilo City. Born on November 17, 1968, he finished both elementary and high school at Central Philippine University and is also a member of the PMA “Bigkis-Lahi” Class of 1990.

He assumed command of the Eastern Mindanao Command on June 2, 2024, after serving as Commander of the Army’s Training and Doctrine Command. Bergante oversees internal security operations, counter-insurgency and counter-terrorism campaigns, as well as territorial defense and disaster response missions in the Davao, Caraga, and Soccsksargen regions. His command integrates the Army, Air Force, and Navy components to safeguard peace and stability in Eastern Mindanao.

Larida, the 51st Vice Chief of Staff of the AFP, was born on March 12, 1969, in Dueñas, Iloilo. He studied at Purog and Sambag Elementary Schools and completed high school at Central Philippine University. He graduated Cum Laude from the PMA “Sambisig” Class of 1991 and earned a Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering from Central Philippine University, passing the licensure examination in 2000.

Larida was appointed as AFP Vice Chief of Staff on January 27, 2025. As the second-highest military officer, he supervises the General Headquarters and ensures the effective implementation of AFP policies and programs. He also provides command continuity in the absence of the Chief of Staff.

Iloilo City Mayor Raisa Treñas also welcomed the Ilonggo generals during a courtesy visit at the Iloilo City Hall after visiting the Iloilo Provincial Capitol on October 13, 2025. Accompanying them was Samson, commander of the 3ID based in Jamindan, Capiz.

Treñas expresses gratitude for support and reaffirms commitment to enhance the city's livability and protect the community and nation.

Fun fact, si Papa Jerry, reservist man sang army. Nagapasalamat gid kita sang ila nga suporta, and padayon man ang aton commitment to protect our city and country for RISING LIVABILITY," Treñas said.

The event underscored the unity between the provincial and city governments, the Armed Forces of the Philippines, and the Philippine National Police (PNP) in strengthening peace and order efforts in Western Visayas.

Samson and Patricio expressed their gratitude for the continued support of the Iloilo Provincial Government to the Philippine Army’s peacekeeping missions. They also reaffirmed their commitment to sustaining internal peace and stability in the province.

The three generals’ recognition highlights the Ilonggos’ longstanding legacy of patriotism and public service. Their exemplary records in the military continue to inspire the younger generation to pursue excellence and commitment to the nation’s security and development. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)