3 most wanted persons arrested in Iloilo, Antique

OPERATIVES of the Police Regional Office in Western Visayas (PRO 6) arrested three high-ranking most wanted persons in separate law enforcement operations in Iloilo Province, Iloilo City, and Antique.

The operations were conducted as part of intensified manhunt operations against fugitives charged with serious crimes on March 3, 2026.

Police Brigadier General Josefino Ligan, PRO 6 director, commended the operating units for the coordinated arrests and emphasized the continued campaign against wanted persons.

“The successful arrest of these high-ranking wanted persons reflects our intensified manhunt operations and strong inter-unit coordination. We assure the public that PRO 6 will not relent in its pursuit of fugitives. Justice may take time, but we will ensure it is served,” Ligan said.

In Antique, police arrested alias Franz, the third most wanted person (provincial level), around 5:30 p.m. in Barangay Patria, Pandan.

Authorities served a warrant of arrest for statutory rape issued by the Regional Trial Court, Branch 13, Culasi, Antique. The court did not recommend bail for the suspect’s temporary liberty.

The arrest was carried out by the Pandan Municipal Police Station (MPS) with assistance from the 2nd Antique Provincial Field Force Mobile Company and the Maritime Police Station (Marpsa) of Antique.

In Iloilo Province, alias Kian, ranked as the seventh MWP at the provincial level, was arrested at 7:43 p.m. in Barangay Tabucan, Dumangas.

Police served three warrants of arrest for rape by carnal knowledge issued by the Family Court of the 6th Judicial Region in Dumangas, Iloilo. The court also did not recommend bail for the accused.

The operation was led by the Dumangas MPS with support from the Iloilo Police Provincial Office (Ippo) Provincial Intelligence Unit, the Ippo Special Operations Group, and the Provincial Highway Patrol Team in Western Visayas Iloilo.

In Iloilo City, authorities also arrested alias RM, listed as the second MWP at the city level, around 9 p.m. in Barangay Sooc, Arevalo District.

The suspect was arrested for statutory rape under Article 266-A of the Revised Penal Code, as amended by Republic Act (RA) 8353 and further amended by RA 11648. The court did not recommend bail for the offense.

Police said the operations formed part of intensified manhunt efforts across Western Visayas aimed at locating and arresting fugitives charged with serious crimes.

Ligan said the PRO 6 will continue strengthening coordination among police units to ensure that wanted persons are located and arrested.

The regional director also urged the public to support law enforcement authorities by providing timely and accurate information that may help authorities track down fugitives.

The PRO 6 assured the public that intensified manhunt operations will continue throughout the region to ensure that wanted persons are brought before the courts and held accountable for their alleged crimes. (Leo Solinap)