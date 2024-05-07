3 most wanted persons in Western Visayas nabbed

THREE most wanted persons (MWPs) in Western Visayas were apprehended in a joint police operation conducted on May 6, 2024.

The arrested individuals were identified as alias Harry, 30, alias Bill, 23, and alias Joe, 24, all residents of Sitio Tibtib, Barangay Quipot, Janiuay, Iloilo.

They were ranked fourth, fifth, and sixth, respectively, on the regional MWP list for murder charges.

Police records showed that the suspects were involved in a hacking incident on October 23, 2023, in Sitio Tibtib.

The Janiuay Municipal Police Station (MPS), in collaboration with the Provincial Intelligence Unit of the Iloilo Police Provincial Office (Ippo), the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG)-Western Visayas, and the 603rd Company of the Regional Mobile Force Battalion (RMFB)-Western Visayas, planned and executed the joint operation.

The operation began at 2:20 p.m. and resulted in the apprehension of the suspects at 5:45 p.m. of May 6, 2024.

The recent capture is in line with the main focus of Police Colonel Bayani Razalan to apprehend all fugitives and ensure they are brought to trial through the courts.

Razalan commended the tracker team members for their accomplishments.

"The dedication of all personnel involved in this operation is truly commendable. This arrest exemplifies their unwavering commitment to securing justice for the victims and their families. I also thank the Ilonggos for their unwavering support in our campaign against wanted persons. Your contributions are instrumental in our successes," Razalan said. (Leo Solinap)