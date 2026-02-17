3 most wanted persons nabbed in Iloilo

POLICE arrested the first, seventh, and eighth Most Wanted Persons (MWP) at the provincial level in separate law enforcement operations conducted on February 16, 2026, in Sta. Barbara, Janiuay and Dumangas, Iloilo.

The operations were conducted as part of intensified manhunt efforts of the Police Regional Office in Western Visayas (PRO 6).

The arrests were confirmed by Police Brigadier General Josefino Ligan, regional director of the PRO 6, who commended the operating units for their coordinated efforts.

“This arrest demonstrates our firm commitment to upholding the law and ensuring the safety of our communities that reflects the dedication, teamwork, and relentless efforts of our police personnel in tracking down individuals who threaten public order. We will continue to intensify our operations to bring offenders to justice and maintain peace and security for all,” Ligan said.

He also emphasized the campaign against human trafficking, saying, “The arrest of one of our most wanted persons at the provincial level underscores our unwavering commitment to uphold the law and protect vulnerable sectors of our community, especially against human trafficking. PRO 6 will continue to intensify its manhunt operations to ensure that fugitives are brought before the court of justice.”

The first MWP in Iloilo province was arrested at 11:55 a.m. on February 16, 2026, in Barangay Zone 2, Sta. Barbara, Iloilo.

The accused, identified as alias Charl, 23, a resident of Sta. Barbara, was arrested for rape by sexual assault in relation to Section 5(b) of Republic Act (RA) 7610, as amended by RA 8353 and RA 11648, and two counts of statutory rape under Article 266-A(1) in relation to Article 266-B of the Revised Penal Code, as amended by RA 8353 and RA 11648.

The warrant of arrest was issued by the Regional Trial Court Branch 30, 6th Judicial Region, Iloilo City, on February 13, 2026. Bail was fixed at P120,000 for the charge of rape by sexual assault, while no bail was recommended for the two counts of statutory rape.

The accused is under the custody of Sta. Barbara MPS for proper disposition of his case.

At 8:39 a.m. on February 16, the seventh MWP at the provincial level was arrested in Barangay San Julian, Janiuay, Iloilo.

The suspect, identified as alias Boy, 35, a farmer with a live-in partner and a resident of Janiuay, was arrested by virtue of a warrant of arrest for murder under Article 248 of the Revised Penal Code.

The warrant was issued by the Regional Trial Court Branch 76, Sixth Judicial Region, Janiuay, Iloilo, on March 16, 2021. No bail bond was recommended for his temporary liberty.

The arrested suspect is currently under the custody of Janiuay MPS for proper disposition.

At 11:55 a.m. on February 16, the eighth MWP at the provincial level was arrested in Barangay Cali, Dumangas, Iloilo.

The accused, identified as alias Arlyn, 51, a resident of Barangay Cali, was arrested by the tracker yeam of Dumangas MPS by virtue of a warrant of arrest for three counts of Violation of Section 4(a) in relation to Section 6 of RA 9208, otherwise known as the Anti-Trafficking in Persons Act of 2003, as amended by RA 10364 and RA 11862.

No bail bond was recommended for her temporary liberty.

She is currently under the custody of Dumangas MPS for proper disposition.

The three separate arrests were part of the intensified campaign of PRO 6 against wanted persons across Iloilo province. (Leo Solinap)