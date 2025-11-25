3 nabbed in buy-bust in Iloilo, Antique

THE Iloilo Police Provincial Office (Ippo) arrested two suspected drug personalities and seized about 115 grams of substance believed to be shabu during a buy-bust in Barangay Miraga-Guibuangan, Santa Barbara, Iloilo, at around 1:55 p.m. on November 21, 2025.

The suspects, identified only as alias Ron, 53, a butcher tagged as a high-value individual (HVI), and alias Jesy, 49, a balut vendor classified as a street-level individual (SLI), are live-in partners and residents of Santa Barbara.

The operation was carried out by the Santa Barbara Municipal Police Station (MPS) and the Ippo Provincial Drug Enforcement Unit – Special Operations Group Team 1.

Police recovered thirteen transparent plastic sachets containing a white crystalline substance believed to be shabu, along with buy-bust money.

Meanwhile, authorities arrested a 32-year-old Job Order employee of the Province of Antique, identified as alias Pido, after he was caught with an estimated 60 grams of substance believed to be shabu during a buy-bust in Barangay 5, San Jose, Antique, at around 8:28 a.m. on November 24, 2025.

Police Brigadier General Josefino Ligan, regional director of the Police Regional Office in Western Visayas (PRO 6), said the operation reflects the results of strengthened coordination among drug enforcement units.

The arrested high-value individual, a resident of Sibalom, Antique, is under police custody and will be charged for violating Sections 5 and 11 of Republic Act (RA) 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)