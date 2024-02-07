3 nabbed in Iloilo; over P500,000 worth of shabu seized

POLICE in Iloilo arrested three individuals and seized shabu worth over P500,000 in separate drug busts.

A 22-year-old man, identified as alias Al, was arrested on Wednesday, February 7, 2024, in a checkpoint operation on the national highway of Barangay Cano-an, Estancia, Iloilo.

The operation, conducted by the Estancia Municipal Police Station and barangay officials at 1:20 a.m., resulted in the seizure of four plastic sachets containing around 15 grams of shabu valued at P102,000.

The suspect was taken into custody.

On February 6, at 2:40 p.m., two individuals were also arrested in a drug bust in Zone 3, Barangay Calumpang, Molo, Iloilo City.

The operation was conducted by the Iloilo City Police Station 4 and the City Drug Enforcement Unit.

The arrested individuals were identified as alias Michael, a 33-year-old high-value individual (HVI) from Barangay Tanza Baybay, City Proper, Iloilo City, and alias Crystal, a 23-year-old resident of Barangay Merced, Banate, Iloilo.

The suspects were arrested for attempting to sell around 60 grams of shabu to an undercover officer.

The arrest led to the confiscation of drugs worth P408,000, as well as buy-bust money and other non-drug items.

Police Brigadier General Sidney Villaflor, regional director of Police Regional Office-Western Visayas, emphasized the importance of collaboration among law enforcement agencies in addressing the drug problem.

“This successful operation is a testament to the dedication and professionalism of our police force in protecting our communities from the harmful effects of illegal drugs,” Villaflor said. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)