3 nabbed, over P200,000 in drugs seized

A JOINT operation led to the arrest of three individuals and the seizure of over P200,000 worth of substance believed to be shabu on August 23, 2024.

Personnel of Pontevedra Municipal Police Station (MPS) Drug Enforcement Team and the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency-Western Visayas Special Enforcement Team in Pontevedra, Negros Occidental confiscated approximately 30 grams of “shabu,” along with drug paraphernalia and other items used in drug trafficking.

The arrested individuals, identified as alias Bongbong, alias JR, and alias Jekjek, are now facing charges for violating the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

In a separate operation conducted by the Bacolod City Police Office (BCPO)-Drug Enforcement Unit on August 25, 2024, a 30-year-old man, alias Toto, was arrested in Barangay 16, Bacolod City.

Approximately 30 grams of shabu, with a standard drug value of P204,000, were seized from the suspect.

Police Brigadier General Jack Wanky, regional director of the PRO-Western Visayas, commended the efforts of the police operatives involved in both operations.

"Your efforts demonstrate your dedication to eliminating the threat of illegal drugs in every community. Maintain the intensity of our campaign until all illegal drug peddlers are apprehended," Wanky said.

The arrested individuals in both operations are currently under police custody. (Leo Solinap)