3 nabbed, P1.02M shabu seized in Iloilo City

THE Police Regional Office in Western Visayas (PRO 6) arrested three high-value individuals (HVIs) and seized around 150 grams of shabu worth P1,020,000 in a joint anti-illegal drugs operation in Barangay South Baluarte, Molo District, Iloilo City, on August 25, 2025.

Police Brigadier General Josefino Ligan, PRO 6 director, commended the operating units for their dedication and efforts in the anti-drug campaign.

“This operation once again shows our strong commitment to protect the people of Western Visayas from the harms of illegal drugs. We will continue to strengthen our campaign and work with the community to ensure that those engaged in this illicit trade will be held accountable,” Ligan said.

The suspects, identified by their aliases as Rodman, 26, a house painter; Lynlyn, 49, jobless; and Ampay, 53, jobless, are all residents of Molo District.

They were tagged as HVIs and were arrested around 5:50 p.m. in a buy-bust conducted by the Iloilo City Police Office (Icpo)-City Drug Enforcement Unit (CDEU), in coordination with the Philippine Drug Enforcement Group-Special Operations Unit 6 (PDEG SOU 6) and the Icpo Special Weapons and Tactics (Swat).

Confiscated from the suspects were 15 sachets of shabu, buy-bust money, and several non-drug items.

The suspects have been taken into custody by Iloilo City Police Station 4. They will be charged with violations of Republic Act (RA) 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002. (Leo Solinap)