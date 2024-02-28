3 nabbed, P1.9M drugs seized in Iloilo raid

Over 280 grams of a substance believed to be shabu, worth P1.9 million, were seized during the operation.

Also confiscated were buy-bust money, a .38 revolver with three rounds of ammunition, proceeds from illegal drug sales, a cellular phone, and other non-drug items.

The arrested individuals were placed under the custody of ICPS 1. They will face charges for violating Republic Act 9165, also known as the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002, and Republic Act 10591, or the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act.

Police Brigadier General Jack Wanky, acting regional director of the Police Regional Office Western Visayas, commended the operating units for the successful operation.

“This accomplishment speaks to the dedication and collaborative efforts of our personnel on the ground. Let us continue to serve Western Visayas and do your share in our fight against illegal drugs,” Wanky said. (Leo Solinap)