3 regional most wanted persons arrested in Iloilo

POLICE arrested three regional most wanted persons facing murder and statutory rape charges in separate operations in Iloilo on October 5 and 6, 2026, the Police Regional Office in Western Visayas (PRO 6) said.

The suspects, identified by their aliases Denden, Andoy and Ating, were arrested in Anilao and Estancia under court-issued warrants. No bail was recommended for any of them.

Denden, 47, ranked third on the regional most wanted list, was arrested in Barangay Pantalan, Anilao, at about 11:24 a.m. on October 5 on a murder warrant issued by the Regional Trial Court Branch 71 in Barotac Viejo, Iloilo, on July 21.

Ating, 22, ranked 10th on the regional list, was arrested in Barangay Tacbuyan, Estancia, at about 1:04 p.m. on October 5. He faces two counts of statutory rape under a warrant issued by the Regional Trial Court Branch 70 in Barotac Viejo on the same day.

Andoy, 47, ranked fourth on the regional list, was arrested in Barangay Sta. Rita, Anilao, at about 11 a.m. on October 6 on a murder warrant issued by the Regional Trial Court Branch 71 in Barotac Viejo on July 21.

Police Brig. Gen. Randulf Tuaño, PRO 6 director, said the arrests reflected police efforts to locate wanted persons and bring them before the courts.

“Every successful arrest of a wanted person is a step toward delivering justice to victims and holding those responsible accountable under the law,” Tuaño said.

He said police would continue intelligence-driven manhunt operations and urged the public to report information about wanted persons through Unified 911 or the nearest police station. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)