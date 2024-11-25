3 suspects nabbed as PDEA, police raid drug den in Capiz

THE Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) Capiz Provincial Office, in coordination with the Police Regional Intelligence Unit in Western Visayas (PRIU 6) Provincial Intelligence Team Capiz (PIT Capiz), and the PDEA Western Visayas Interdiction Unit (WVAIU), dismantled a drug den and arrested three high-value targets (HVTs) in a buy-bust on Saturday, November 23, 2024.

During an operation, authorities seized 24 sachets of suspected shabu valued at P136,000.

Authorities also seized transparent plastic sachets with shabu residue, buy-bust money, and drug paraphernalia including disposable lighters, improvised glass tooters, glass tubes, crumpled foils, scissors, and empty plastic sachets.

The suspects were identified as Daniel, 46; Bethel, 41; and Christina, 40.

The suspects are set to face charges for violating Sections 5 (Sale), 6 (Maintenance of a Den, Dive or Resort ), 7 (Visitors of a Den, Dive or Resort), 11 (Possession of Dangerous Drugs), and 12 (Possession of Drug Paraphernalia) under Article II of Republic Act 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)