3 top wanted persons arrested in Iloilo manhunt operations

THREE of the most wanted individuals in Iloilo province were arrested in separate manhunt operations conducted by police units in Dumangas and Carles, Iloilo, from June 2 to 3, 2026, following the implementation of warrants issued by local courts.

Police Brigadier General Randulf Tuaño, acting regional director of the Police Regional Office in Western Visayas (PRO 6), commended the operating units for the successful arrests and underscored the police force’s commitment to bringing wanted individuals before the courts.

“The swift arrest of these wanted persons shortly after the issuance of their warrants reflects the continued vigilance, operational readiness, and unwavering commitment of our police personnel to ensure that those facing criminal charges are brought before the court without delay,” Tuaño said.

“I commend all operating units involved for their professionalism and teamwork. PRO6 will continue to intensify its manhunt operations and strengthen coordination with communities to locate and arrest wanted persons across the region,” he added.

The latest arrests involved Iloilo province’s fifth and sixth Most Wanted Persons (MWP), who were apprehended in separate operations in Barangay Tabucan, Dumangas, Iloilo, on June 3.

Arrested at about 1:41 p.m. was alias Nat, 24, a resident of Barangay Rosario, Dumangas, Iloilo, who was listed as the province’s sixth MWP.

The operation was conducted by personnel of the Dumangas Municipal Police Station (MPS), Iloilo Police Provincial Office (Ippo)–Provincial Intelligence Unit, Iloilo Police Provincial Office (Ippo)–Special Operations Group, and the Provincial Highway Patrol Team of the Highway Patrol Group Regional Office in Western Visayas (HPG 6).

At about 3 p.m., authorities arrested alias Nar, 49, also a resident of Barangay Rosario, Dumangas, Iloilo, and listed as the province’s fifth MWP.

The follow-up operation was carried out by the Dumangas MPS, Philippine National Police Drug Enforcement Group–Special Operations Unit in Western Visayas (PDEG-SOU 6), Iloilo Police Provincial Office (Ippo)–Provincial Intelligence Unit, Ippo–Special Operations Group, and the Provincial Highway Patrol Team of the HPG 6.

Both suspects were arrested by virtue of warrants of arrest for violation of Section 5 in relation to Section 26 of Republic Act (RA) 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

The warrants were issued by the Regional Trial Court, Sixth Judicial Region, Branch 68 in Dumangas, Iloilo, on June 1, 2026. No bail was recommended for their temporary liberty.

The two suspects are currently under the custody of the Dumangas MPS pending proper legal disposition.

A day earlier, police arrested the seventh MWP in Western Visayas during a manhunt operation conducted in Barangay Bancal, Carles, Iloilo.

The suspect, identified only as alias Itik, 19, single, and a resident of Barangay Lantangan, Carles, Iloilo, was apprehended at around 7:45 p.m. on June 2 by personnel of the Carles MPS.

Authorities served a warrant of arrest against the suspect for rape under Article 266-A, Paragraph 1(A), in relation to Article 266-B of the Revised Penal Code.

The warrant was issued by the Regional Trial Court, Sixth Judicial Region, Branch 66 in Barotac Viejo, Iloilo, on May 19, 2026. No bail was recommended.

Following his arrest, the suspect was placed under the custody of the Carles MPS for proper disposition.

Tuaño likewise praised the police personnel involved in the operation.

“The arrest of a Regional Top Most Wanted Person reflects the relentless efforts and operational commitment of our police personnel in ensuring that fugitives are brought before the court. PRO6 will continue to intensify its manhunt operations and strengthen law enforcement efforts to preserve peace, order, and public safety across Western Visayas,” Tuaño said.

The three arrests form part of the intensified manhunt campaign of the PRO 6 aimed at locating and apprehending wanted persons facing serious criminal charges. Police officials said sustained coordination among operating units and local communities remains vital in ensuring the swift enforcement of court-issued warrants throughout the region. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)