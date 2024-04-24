3 USA graduates shine in April 2024 pharmacist licensure exam

The results, released by the Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) on Tuesday, showed that Nick David Martinez Corcino placed third with a score of 92.47 percent.

Jemekka Jazmin Gladys Calizo Miaral followed closely at fourth place with a score of 91.47 percent, while Darylin Niña Tiania Melgarejo secured the sixth spot with a score of 91.10 percent.

According to the PRC, 1,185 out of 2,147 applicants passed the Pharmacists Licensure Examination in April 2024.

Among the 147 examinees, 120 passed, and the percentage of passes (81.63 percent) put the University of San Agustin in fourth place. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)