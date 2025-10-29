32 Panay Bukidnon families receive new homes

THIRTY-TWO Panay Bukidnon Indigenous People families affected by the Jalaur River Multi-Purpose Project Stage II (JRMP II) received new homes through the Indigenous Peoples (IP) Housing Project turned over in Sitio Agburi, Barangay Cahigon, Calinog, Iloilo on October 28, 2025.

The turnover ceremony, led by the Project Management Office (PMO) of JRMP II, marked a major milestone in the National Irrigation Administration’s (NIA) continuing effort to secure the welfare of Project Affected Families (PAF) through relocation and livelihood assistance.

The housing program ensures that displaced IP families are properly resettled under the project’s Land Acquisition and Resettlement Action Plan (Larap).

Each of the 32 qualified families received a 35-square-meter single detached house built on a 150-square-meter lot. The relocation package also includes a group livelihood component to support the families’ long-term economic stability.

Engr. Jonel Borres, regional manager of NIA Western Visayas and concurrent project manager of JRMP II, congratulated the beneficiaries and encouraged them to protect their new homes and community.

His message, delivered by Steve E. Cordero, highlighted both gratitude and responsibility.

National Housing Authority (NHA) Regional Manager Rizalino Cabahug said the JRMP II IP Housing Project forms part of NHA’s Housing Assistance Program for Indigenous Peoples (Hapip), which aims to provide culturally sensitive housing for IP communities.

Cabahug encouraged beneficiaries to maintain and enhance the government-provided housing project.

The IP Housing Project was jointly implemented through the Inter-Agency Convergence Mechanism for JRMP II, involving coordination between national agencies and local government units (LGUs) to improve living conditions for Indigenous Peoples.

The NHA funded the construction of the houses and ensured compliance with national housing standards, while the Iloilo Provincial Government provided a safe and reliable water supply for the resettlement site.

Other attendees included Engr. Rolly Baldomero of the NHA Iloilo-Guimaras District Office, lawyer Cesar Emmanuelle Buyco Jr. of the Iloilo Provincial Government and member of the JRMP II Multi-Partite Monitoring Team, Hazel Acse of the National Commission on Indigenous Peoples, Barangay Cahigon Captain Jinky Lumogdang, and Cahigon Council of Elders Chieftain Delia Lucio. (Leo Solinap)