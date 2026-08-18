33 arrested in 21 anti-illegal fishing operations across Western Visayas

THIRTY-THREE individuals were arrested in 21 separate anti-illegal fishing operations conducted by the Police Regional Office in Western Visayas (PRO 6) across the region within 24 hours, from 6 a.m. on August 15 to 6 a.m. on August 16, 2026, resulting in the confiscation of fish catch and fishing equipment valued at P3,080,980.

Police Brigadier General Randulf Tuaño, regional director of the PRO 6, said the intensified campaign is aimed not only at enforcing fishing laws but also at protecting marine resources and the livelihood of legitimate fisherfolk.

“Ang bawat matagumpay na operasyon laban sa illegal fishing ay hakbang tungo sa pagprotekta sa ating yamang-dagat at sa kabuhayan ng mga lehitimong mangingisda. Hindi natin hahayaang sirain ng ilegal na gawain ang likas na yaman na pinagkukunan ng pagkain at hanapbuhay ng maraming pamilya. Patuloy nating paiigtingin ang law enforcement operations, intelligence efforts, at pakikipagtulungan sa coastal communities upang mapigilan at mapanagot ang mga lumalabag sa batas,” Tuaño said.

(Every successful operation against illegal fishing is a step toward protecting our marine resources and the livelihoods of legitimate fisherfolk. We will not allow illegal activities to destroy the natural resources that serve as a source of food and livelihood for many families. We will continue to intensify law enforcement operations, intelligence efforts, and collaboration with coastal communities to prevent violations and hold offenders accountable.)

Police said the operations were carried out in different areas of Western Visayas as part of PRO 6's intensified enforcement efforts against illegal fishing activities.

Among the operations with the largest confiscated items were those conducted in Carles and Batad towns in Iloilo province.

In Carles, nine individuals were arrested in two separate operations that resulted in the confiscation of fish catch and fishing equipment with a combined value of P824,500.

Five individuals were arrested at around 10:20 a.m. during the first operation in Carles. Authorities confiscated fish catch and fishing equipment valued at P422,500.

A second operation was conducted at around 12:50 p.m., resulting in the arrest of four more individuals. Police seized fish catch and fishing equipment valued at P402,000.

The two operations in Carles accounted for nine arrests and P824,500 worth of confiscated items.

In Batad, Iloilo, four individuals were arrested at around 7:45 a.m. during a separate anti-illegal fishing operation.

Authorities confiscated fish catch and fishing equipment valued at P414,000 during the Batad operation.

Combined, the reported operations in Carles and Batad resulted in the arrest of 13 individuals and the confiscation of P1,238,500 worth of fish catch and fishing equipment.

Other units under PRO 6 also conducted anti-illegal fishing operations in different parts of Western Visayas during the 24 hours.

These operations brought the regional total to 21 operations, 33 arrested individuals, and P3,080,980 worth of confiscated fish catch and fishing equipment from 6 a.m. on August 15 to 6 a.m. on August 16.

The regional police said the campaign against illegal fishing goes beyond apprehending those allegedly involved in prohibited fishing activities.

PRO 6 said its enforcement efforts are also intended to help protect marine resources that provide food and livelihood to communities across Western Visayas.

Tuaño said successful enforcement operations contribute to protecting marine resources and legitimate fisherfolk whose livelihoods depend on the region's coastal waters.

He also stressed that PRO 6 would continue strengthening its law enforcement operations and intelligence efforts while maintaining coordination with coastal communities to prevent illegal fishing activities and hold violators accountable.

PRO 6 continues to coordinate with local government units, concerned government agencies, and coastal communities as part of efforts to strengthen the campaign against illegal fishing throughout Western Visayas.

The regional police also called on communities to participate in the campaign by providing authorities with information about suspected illegal activities at sea.

PRO 6 urged the public to immediately report suspected illegal fishing and other unlawful activities in coastal and marine areas to the nearest police station for appropriate action.

The regional police said coordination among law enforcement authorities, government agencies, local governments, and coastal communities remains part of its continuing campaign against illegal fishing.

The 21 operations conducted during the 24 hours formed part of PRO 6's enforcement efforts against activities that threaten marine resources and the livelihood of legitimate fisherfolk in the region.

The operations resulted in the arrest of 33 individuals and the confiscation of more than P3 million worth of fish catch and fishing equipment, with the Carles and Batad operations accounting for 13 of the arrests and more than P1.2 million worth of the confiscated items. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)