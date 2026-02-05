362 housing units to rise in Jaro

ILOILO City officially launched the Iloilo Residences Rental Housing Project, the first of its kind in the city and in partnership with the Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD) on February 4, 2026.

Located in Barangay Sambag, Jaro, the project will build 362 units, designed to provide affordable, safe, and dignified homes for families starting out, disaster survivors, and those displaced by demolitions.

With a proposed rental fee of not more than P850, excluding utilities, the project offers temporary housing for up to five years, giving beneficiaries time to build their own permanent homes.

According to Iloilo City Local Housing Office head, Peter Jason Millare, the housing site will also have multipurpose hall, health center, park, playground, basketball court, to ensure residents access to essential services and recreational spaces.

Through DHSUD's Escrow Fund, sourced from mandatory developer deposits under the Balanced Housing Development Program, the rental housing guarantees that socialized housing requirements directly benefit local communities.

The launching ceremony was led by DHSUD Secretary Jose Ramon Aliling and Mayor Raisa Treñas, joined by Authority Regional Manager Engr. Rizalino Cabahug, Presidential Commission for the Urban Poor area coordinator Sheila Saplagio, City Councilor Mandrie Malabor, Millare, and Barangay Sambag officials.

The city mayor stressed the importance of housing in Iloilo City's development.

"Ini isa lamang sa klaro nga sabat sa nagadaku naton nga pagkinahanglan sang housing solutions diri sa aton syudad. Isa man ini sa mga rason nga ginatutokan kag ginaprioridad naton ang pabalay sa idalum sang Rise-to-Action Framework, kag ilabi na gid sa aton Rising Health and Social Services pillar," she said.

"It is worth emphasizing that these housing projects reflect the strong partnerships we have with our national government agencies and the private sector, working hand in hand to deliver real, meaningful benefits to our communities," she added. (PR)