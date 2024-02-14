3ID, APC-Visayas strengthen ties for enhanced regional security

THE 3rd Infantry (Spearhead) Division (3ID) of the Philippine Army and Area Police Command-Visayas (APC-Visayas) strengthened their partnership to enhance internal peace and security on February 13, 2024.

The collaboration aims to sustain stability within Western and Central Visayas.

Major General Marion Sison, commander of 3ID, and JTF Spear and Police Major General Robert Rodriguez, commander of APC-Visayas, convened to discuss strategies for improved military-police cooperation at Camp Peralta in Jamindan, Capiz.

The gathering also included 3ID Assistant Division Commander Brigadier General Leonardo Peña, Chief of Staff Colonel Melencio Ragudo, ADC for Reservist and Retiree Affairs (RRA) Colonel Lennon Babilonia, and other division officers.

APC-Visayas, comprising three police regional offices (Western, Central and Eastern Visayas), is responsible for supervising and organizing inter-regional operations against insurgency, terrorism, and other internal security threats.

Rodriguez assured 3ID of full support from APC-Visayas, especially in its efforts to end insurgency in Western and Central Visayas.

Sison praised APC-Visayas for supporting 3ID's anti-insurgency efforts, emphasizing their commitment to establishing and maintaining internal peace and security, thereby improving the lives of Western and Central Visayas residents.

Sison highlighted the achievement of Stable Internal Peace and Security (Sips) conditions in Negros Island, ready for the formal declaration by local chief executives.

He emphasized the impact of Sips on attracting investments, generating employment, and improving the overall well-being of the populace.

“With a stronger partnership with our police counterparts together with other stakeholders in the region, our dream of establishing Stable Internal Peace and Security for the people of Western and Central Visayas is at hand,” Sison said, envisioning a future where the community's aspirations for prosperity and security are realized. (Leo Solinap)