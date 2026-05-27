3ID backs NTF-Elcac statement on dismissal of terrorism financing case

THE Philippine Army’s 3rd Infantry Division (3ID) expressed support for the statement issued by the National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict (NTF-Elcac) through its Legal Cooperation Cluster regarding the dismissal of the terrorism financing case against members of the Community Empowerment Resource Network Inc. (Cernet).

The 3ID said the dismissal by the Regional Trial Court was based on procedural grounds and stressed that the ruling “does not equate to a declaration of innocence,” echoing the position of the NTF-Elcac.

The division added that the fight against terrorism financing remains an important aspect of national security.

“The 3ID reaffirms its unwavering commitment to uphold the rule of law while supporting all lawful efforts of the NTF-Elcac and other government agencies in combating terrorism and its enablers,” the division said in a statement.

The division also called on the public to remain vigilant and united in protecting the country from groups and individuals allegedly exploiting legal technicalities to undermine peace and stability.

The 3ID likewise urged stakeholders, particularly local government units and local government agencies, to exercise due diligence in assessing organizations and entities receiving support or entering partnerships with government institutions.

“It is essential to ensure that government resources, programs, and community initiatives are not exploited or infiltrated by organizations that may directly or indirectly engage in activities that threaten peace, security, and development in our communities,” the statement added.

The division said it will continue to coordinate closely with law enforcement and judicial institutions while carrying out its mandate “professionally and impartially” in accordance with the Constitution and the laws of the Republic of the Philippines.

The 3ID oversees military operations in Western and Central Visayas, including the Negros Island Region, as part of government efforts to address insurgency and maintain internal security. THE Philippine Army’s 3rd Infantry Division (3ID) expressed support for the statement issued by the National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict (NTF-Elcac) through its Legal Cooperation Cluster regarding the dismissal of the terrorism financing case against members of the Community Empowerment Resource Network Inc. (Cernet).

The 3ID said the dismissal by the Regional Trial Court was based on procedural grounds and stressed that the ruling “does not equate to a declaration of innocence,” echoing the position of the NTF-Elcac.

The division added that the fight against terrorism financing remains an important aspect of national security.

“The 3ID reaffirms its unwavering commitment to uphold the rule of law while supporting all lawful efforts of the NTF-Elcac and other government agencies in combating terrorism and its enablers,” the division said in a statement.

The division also called on the public to remain vigilant and united in protecting the country from groups and individuals allegedly exploiting legal technicalities to undermine peace and stability.

The 3ID likewise urged stakeholders, particularly local government units and local government agencies, to exercise due diligence in assessing organizations and entities receiving support or entering partnerships with government institutions.

“It is essential to ensure that government resources, programs, and community initiatives are not exploited or infiltrated by organizations that may directly or indirectly engage in activities that threaten peace, security, and development in our communities,” the statement added.

The division said it will continue to coordinate closely with law enforcement and judicial institutions while carrying out its mandate “professionally and impartially” in accordance with the Constitution and the laws of the Republic of the Philippines.

The 3ID oversees military operations in Western and Central Visayas, including the Negros Island Region, as part of government efforts to address insurgency and maintain internal security. (Leo Solinap)