3ID celebrates 50th anniversary, vows to adapt and evolve

THE Philippine Army's 3rd Infantry (Spearhead) Division celebrated its 50th founding anniversary at Camp Macario Peralta Jr. in Jamindan, Capiz on May 23, 2024.

Lieutenant General Roy M. Galido, the 66th Commanding General of the Philippine Army, graced the occasion.

The theme for the anniversary was "3ID @ 50: Matatag na Spearhead Division para sa Bagong Pilipinas" (Strong Spearhead Division for a New Philippines).

It highlighted the division's commitment to adapt and contribute to the country's archipelagic defense strategy.

Galido urged the Spearhead Troopers to embrace a new mindset and adapt to a changing environment.

"If we do not change our mindset, we will never be relevant and responsive to the needs of our people. Doing this will enable us able to significantly contribute to the government’s campaign in changing the country’s overall image and efforts in nation building," Galido said.

"Life begins at 50," the commanding gerenal said, urging the division to transform and become more relevant to the Army's strategic direction.

"In line with this, we should adapt, capacitate and be able to sustain our troops mobilized to perform military and civic operations and activities of much greater scale and in unison with other government agencies and entities,” Galido said.

Galido said to change their mindset, reboot , and refocus on doing “things” from bigger perspective.

This includes mobilizing troops for larger-scale operations alongside other government agencies

He emphasized the importance of continuous training and discipline in fulfilling the Army's role in nation-building.

Mayor General Marion R. Sison, the 3ID Commander, highlighted the importance of remembering past sacrifices while looking towards the future.

"As we honor our past achievements, we are also looking forward to a future that demands even greater commitment and innovation. The world is changing rapidly, and so is the nature of the threats we are facing. We will adapt and evolve to stay ahead. Our mandate remains clear: to safeguard our nation and to support the vision of the government,” Sison said.

The ceremony included the recognition of outstanding officers, enlisted personnel, civilian employees, stakeholders, and partners for peace.

Awards were given for exemplary performance in military operations, civic engagements, and overall mission accomplishment.

Prior to the main program, a wreath-laying ceremony honored Spearhead Troopers who died in the line of duty.

The families of recently slain soldiers were also present and acknowledged during the event.

A month-long pre-anniversary celebration fostered teamwork and camaraderie among troops. Activities included a fun run, golf tournament, shooting competition, and indoor games.

A thanksgiving mass and the inauguration of newly constructed facilities within the camp were also held.

The 3ID's 50th anniversary celebration signifies the unwavering commitment of the Spearhead Division to maintain peace and security within its area of responsibility. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)