3ID chief urges public to protect peace on Independence Day

MAJOR General Michael Samson, commander of the 3rd Infantry (Spearhead) Division (3ID), called on residents of Central Visayas, Western Visayas, and the Negros Island Region to help preserve peace and freedom as the nation commemorates the 128th Philippine Independence Day.

In his Independence Day message, Samson highlighted the sacrifices made by the country's forefathers, peace-loving Filipinos, and members of the uniformed services who gave their lives to defend the nation and safeguard its people.

“The peace and stability that our communities now enjoy did not come easily. It was built through the sacrifices of our forefathers, the commitment of peace-loving Filipinos, and the blood of uniformed personnel who gave their lives in defense of our freedom and security,” Samson said.

He noted that the improved peace and order situation in many communities has enabled Filipinos to pursue their aspirations and build a better future in a safer environment.

“Because of their courage, our people can pursue their dreams and build a brighter future in a safer and more prosperous environment,” he added.

Samson emphasized that peace remains a valuable legacy that must be protected by all sectors of society. He urged the public to remain vigilant and continue supporting efforts that promote lawfulness, unity, and cooperation within communities.

“The peace we enjoy today is a precious legacy and a shared responsibility. It is not enough to benefit from it, we must also protect it,” Samson said.

He encouraged citizens to uphold the rule of law and strengthen patriotism as a way of honoring the sacrifices of those who fought for the country's freedom.

“Let us remain vigilant, uphold the rule of law, and strengthen the spirit of unity, patriotism, and cooperation in our communities. By doing our part, we honor the sacrifices of those who came before us and ensure that the hard-earned blessings of peace and freedom endure for generations to come,” he added.

The 3ID, headquartered at Camp Peralta in Jamindan, Capiz, oversees Army operations in Western Visayas, Central Visayas, and the Negros Island Region. The division continues to support government efforts aimed at maintaining peace, security, and development across its area of responsibility.

The Independence Day celebration serves as a reminder of the country's struggle for freedom and the continuing responsibility of every Filipino to safeguard the gains achieved through the sacrifices of past and present generations.

As the nation marks another year of independence, Samson urged the public to remain united in preserving peace and ensuring that future generations will continue to enjoy the freedoms secured through the sacrifices of countless Filipinos throughout history. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)