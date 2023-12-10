3ID Commander commends PRO-Western Visayas for successful anti-insurgency operation

MAJOR General Marion R. Sison, commander of the 3rd Infantry (Spearhead) Division of the Philippine Army, praised an operation conducted by the Police Regional Office (PRO)-Western Visayas that was able to arrest four senior communist terrorist group (CTG) members in Barangay Buyuan, Tigbauan, Iloilo on December 7, 2023.

The operation targeted the elimination of various positions within the Komiteng Rehiyon-Panay (KR-P), including Raymond Camariosa Capulos, also known as Niel Calopez/Joan, who served as the squad leader at the Regional Headquarters of KR-P.

Other individuals targeted were Maria Felomina Mamon, known as Shera/Bona, the party wife of Capulos and a member of the Regional Medical Staff of KR-P; Dr. Fe Tigtig-Mamon, alias Luhualhati/Red/Nessa, who held the position of executive committee member at RHQ and was part of the Regional Medical Staff of KR-P; and her husband, Manuel Mamon, the former xhairman of Piston-Panay.

Capulos is under an arrest warrant for the crimes of attempted murder, double destructive arson, multiple murders, direct assault and attempted homicide.

His wife is a member of an armed group that devised a plot to harass Mayang PNP in Leon, Iloilo in February 2023.

On the other hand, Mamon was involved in multiple activities, including participating in extortion funds, purchasing medical goods, and assisting soldiers who had various foods at their disposal

The couple, Mamon and Manuel, also allegedly own CTG safe houses for the insurgents.

A case has been filed against them for the alleged violation of Republic Act Number 11479, specifically under Section 4 of the Anti-Terrorism Act of 2020, which addresses offenses related to providing material support to individuals and terrorist organizations.

Sison said that security forces will never give up on ensuring that no hideout is spared for CTG members.

"This successful operation immensely contributes to the government’s effort to end local communist armed conflict," Sison said.

"This particular operation should also serve as a strong reminder to the remaining CTG members that the long arms of the law will eventually catch up on them no matter where they hide," he said. (SunStar Philippines)