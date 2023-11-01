3ID commander praises troopers for BSKE 2023 success

THE commander of the 3rd Infantry (Spearhead) Division (3ID) of the Philippine Army commended the soldiers for their unwavering commitment, dedication and selfless service that contributed to the successful conduct of the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections (BSKE) 2023.

"The success of BSKE 2023 is a testament to your true character, excellent service, professionalism, and high standard of discipline. Thus, we were able to smoothly execute what we had planned and prepared for, ensuring the peaceful exercise of people's right to suffrage. Once again, we proved our worth as the protector of the constitution," said Major General Marion R. Sison, Commander of the Army's 3ID.

With the closure of the last voting center in the Joint Area of Operation and the proclamation of the most winning candidates, the focus has shifted to the retrieval of election paraphernalia and the consolidation and reorganization of troops who were committed to election duties.

As the BSKE mission concludes, Sison said that the 3ID will shift its focus back to counterinsurgency operations.

"Following the reconfiguration of our forces, let's move forward to dismantle the remaining guerrilla fronts. This ensures that we do not allow the communist terrorist group (CTG) to create breathing space and recover. Let's continue working hand in hand with our partners and stakeholders to attain our campaign targets and bring about just and lasting peace here in Western and Central Visayas," Sison said.

The 3ID commander congratulated the troopers, saying, "together, we can achieve great things and scale greater heights. Again, congratulations, gentlemen, and carry on the good work." (SunStar Philippines)