3ID denies human rights violations, maintains legitimacy of encounters

THE 3rd Infantry (Spearhead) Division of the Philippine Army has vehemently denied allegations of human rights abuses following recent encounters with the Communist New People's Army (NPA) or the Communist Terrorist Group (CTG) in Calinog, Iloilo.

The division said the operations conducted by the 12th, 61st, and 82nd Infantry Battalions were legitimate military engagements.

In a statement, Major General Marion R. Sison, 3ID commander, assured the public of the Army’s commitment to upholding human rights and the rule of law. He emphasized that all operations were conducted in accordance with the prescribed Rules of Engagement.

Sison also addressed allegations of delayed retrieval of cadavers, intimidation of families, and other malicious accusations, calling them “false claims and narratives orchestrated by organizations with dubious agenda.”

“Notably, our soldiers made significant efforts to retrieve and transport the bodies of the NPA members who were abandoned by their comrades. Even with the inclement weather, helicopters were deployed to ensure that these dead bodies are retrieved the soonest time possible,” Sison said.

The 3ID commander further explained that the standard procedures following any encounter involve thorough documentation and coordination with forensic experts. He added that the injuries observed on the deceased were consistent with the nature of the encounter.

“Any suggestion that these injuries resulted from torture lacks credible evidence. It is crucial to emphasize that the military neither engages in nor condones any form of torture or extrajudicial activities,” Sison said.

The division also refuted allegations of intimidation during the body identification process, asserting that their personnel conducted themselves professionally and respectfully towards the families involved.

“We urge concerned groups and organizations to refrain from exploiting families’ grief for political gain. Families deserve the space to mourn their loved ones without being used as political pawns,” Sison said.

To address the public's concerns, Sison has welcomed any form of investigation into the encounters, assuring full cooperation from the 3ID.

“While we acknowledge the grief and pain of the families who lost their loved ones, it is essential to understand that the operations in question were conducted in the context of maintaining peace and security against armed insurgency. Your Army in Western and Central Visayas remains fully committed and dedicated to protecting the rights of all individuals while fulfilling our duty to safeguard the nation’s sovereignty and security,” Sison concluded.

Vicente Hinojales, the top leader of the New People's Army, was found abandoned in Barangay Cabatangan, Lambunao, Iloilo, on August 15, 2024, bringing the number of deaths to eight since the August 5 clashes. (HDT/SunStar Philipines)