3ID deploys 11,148 troops to secure BSKE 2023

THE 3rd Infantry (Spearhead) Division (3ID) of the Philippine Army deployed 11,148 troops on Monday, October 23, 2023, to ensure the safety and integrity of the upcoming Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections (BSKE) 2023 in Western and Central Visayas.

The deployment of 6,741 troops in Western Visayas and 4,407 troops in Central Visayas will be supported by 112 military vehicles.

This force includes military personnel and members of the Civilian Armed Forces Geographical Unit (Cafgu) Active Auxiliary (CAA) hailing from the 3ID's Headquarters, 301st, 302nd, and 303rd Infantry Brigades.

The 3ID has taken further measures by establishing a Quick Reaction Force (QRF), comprising 66 military officers, 721 enlisted personnel, and 155 CAA members.

This QRF is equipped with 60 mobility assets strategically positioned in the Western and Central Visayas provinces.

Western Visayas has 172 Election Areas of Concern (EACs), with 92 in Iloilo province, 51 in Negros Occidental, 14 in Capiz, 12 in Antique, two in Aklan, one in Iloilo City, 13 in Bohol, nine in Negros Oriental, and two in Cebu province.

Security forces will be involved in various election-related tasks, including conducting checkpoints and securing polling precincts, particularly in these identified EACs in both regions.

In Iloilo City, the multi-agency send-off and turnover ceremony for forces and mobility assets in Western Visayas took place at Police Regional Office 6 (PRO 6) headquarters in Camp Martin Deldago, Port San Pedro, Iloilo City.

The 3ID, PRO 6, Bureau of Fire 6 (BFP 6), Coast Guard District (PCG)-Western Visayas turned over their personnel to the Commission on Elections (Comelec) Regional Director Dennis Ausan.

The troops were composed of 12,486 (PNP), 30 (PCG), 6,741 (3ID), and 2,437 (BFP6) to augment the BSKE.

Ausan emphasized the importance of unity and collective effort in safeguarding the integrity of the elections.

“We will vigorously pursue together with one mind and one heart. They say let us do our best and let God do the rest. This holds extra significance today as we reflect on our duty to protect the people's voice, which we know is the precious voice of the Almighty. Necessarily then, as protectors, we align the people's will with that of the Lord, ‘Vox Populi, Vox Dei’ (the voice of the people is the voice of God). From now on, let this be our enduring mantra. In this upcoming election, let us join hands together, work in unison, pray jointly and succeed as one,” Ausan said.

Sison reaffirmed their commitment to ensuring an honest, orderly, and peaceful election, with no room for intimidation or coercion.

“With these preparations, failure is not an option. We may come from different offices, wear different uniforms, and serve in various units, but we share one common mandate: to ensure honest, orderly, and peaceful elections. Let's make sure that the voices of our people are heard. No one should be afraid, no one should attempt to intimidate, and no one should be coerced into making payments. Our duty is to ensure the safety of our people and the integrity of the BSKE. It’s not just a promise; it's a firm commitment to the Filipino people and our nation," Sison said.

Meanwhile, the Police Regional Office 7 in Cebu City and 3ID headquarters in Camp Peralta, Jamindan, Capiz also held Monday their respective send-off ceremonies.

Last October 18, Lieutenant General Benedict Arevalo handed over 181 troops to Comelec-Central Visayas, including 131 from the Joint Task Force Storm, 29 from the Philippine National Police, and 39 from the Philippine Coast Guard, to ensure the orderly and peaceful conduct of the upcoming BSKE in Negros Oriental.

These additional troops will help prevent election-related violence and address the province's history of intense political rivalry. (SunStar Philippines)