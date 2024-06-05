3ID deploys hundreds of soldiers, vehicles for Mount Kanlaon disaster response

THE 3rd Infantry (Spearhead) Division (3ID) has deployed 47 Disaster Response Task Units (DRTUs), soldiers, and military vehicles following Mount Kanlaon's phreatic eruption.

The 3ID, through its 303rd Infantry (Brown Eagle) Brigade, based in Camp Gerona, Murcia, Negros Occidental, and 302nd Infantry (Achiever) Brigade, based in Tanjay City, Negros Oriental, has deployed soldiers and equipment to assist potential disaster zones two days after the June 3, 2024 eruption.

These Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Response (HADR) assets consist of 464 personnel, 42 military transport vehicles, and various Disaster Response Operations (DRO) equipment.

The 3ID aims to address any emergencies that may arise due to Mount Kanlaon's volcanic activity.

303rd Infantry Brigade

The brigade, along with its operational control units, including the 79th, 62nd, and 94th Infantry Battalions and the 542nd Engineer Construction Battalion, has a total of 271 personnel.

302nd Infantry Brigade

The 47th and 15th Infantry Battalions have a total of 193 personnel.

The total Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Response (HADR) personnel deployment includes 25 officers, 439 enlisted personnel, and Cafgu Active Auxiliaries (CAAs). Reserve units in Negros Island have also been placed on heightened alert.

The 42 military trucks and vehicles serve as mobility assets strategically stationed for swift deployment of HADR personnel, DRO equipment, and logistical supplies.

This ensures immediate response and facilitates the establishment of vital support and assistance chains in case of an eruption or related emergencies.

Major General Marion R. Sison, commander of the 3ID, emphasized the importance of being prepared and responding quickly.

Sison said the main focus is on ensuring the safety and well-being of the residents residing near Mount Kanlaon.

"By activating and mobilizing these HADR units and assets, we intend to ensure we can act swiftly and efficiently in any situation that may arise," Sison said.

The 3ID is also collaborating with local government units (LGUs) and concerned government agencies to conduct community awareness programs.

These programs aim to educate and inform residents about evacuation procedures, emergency contacts, and safety measures.

"Our monitoring is continuous. We work closely with other LGUs, government agencies, civil society organizations, and other security forces to synchronize our efforts and streamline communication channels," Sison said.

Sison guarantees the continuous provision of comprehensive logistical support and basic services to the affected communities. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)