3ID honors fallen soldier; Army tags CTG in 28 Negros killings

THE Army’s 3rd Infantry (Spearhead) Division (3ID) rendered military funeral honors to Pfc. Wencel Jay Puntuan on February 13, 2026, at Camp Peralta before his remains were flown to his hometown in Cotabato City.

Puntuan’s remains were escorted to the Iloilo International Airport by personnel of the 6th Cavalry Company (Separate), Armor Division, and civilian supporters.

Coinciding with the honors, the 3ID reported that remnants of the Communist Terrorist Group (CTG) are responsible for at least 28 killings on Negros Island since March 2025.

The division said the victims were noncombatants, including farmers and the elderly. The most recent victim was a 74-year-old woman shot outside her residence in Purok Halimbawa on Feb. 3.

“At least 28 individuals have been brutally murdered in Negros Island since March 2025, in a series of killings perpetrated by remnants of the Communist Terrorist Group,” the 3ID said in a statement.

Initial investigations indicated the perpetrators deliberately targeted the elderly victim. Her residence was previously linked to an encounter between government troops and the CTG in April 2025.

Security data showed an average of two people have been killed each month since March 2025.

“The victims of these killings are not combatants. They are ordinary citizens, including farmers, peasants, and elders, whose only crime was choosing peace over violence,” the statement said.

The 3ID said the violence is an attempt to weaken public morale. The division urged the Commission on Human Rights to investigate the incidents and help the victims obtain justice.

“We urge the Commission on Human Rights and all human rights advocates to look into these crimes, investigate thoroughly, and help the victims achieve rightful justice. The perpetrators must be held accountable,” the 3ID said.

The division said it remains committed to sustaining security operations and protecting communities in Western Visayas and the Negros Island Region. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)